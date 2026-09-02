Indoor cycling platform MyWhoosh says racers must buy a new $789 Favero power meter, or be banned from winning prize money

News
By
Published

Competitors in the Sunday Race Club league have until October 4 to purchase specific power meter pedals

A rider choosing a workout on MyWhoosh
MyWhoosh has stacks of professionally curated workouts which are free to access (Image credit: Sam Gupta)

MyWhoosh and Favero have announced a new partnership today that will require certain racers participating in the indoor training platform's Sunday Race Club (SRC) to purchase and use a specific pair of Favero Assioma power meter pedals to verify their performance.

From the 4th of October, all SRC Category 1 riders, along with Category 2 riders who have earned more than $2,000 in prize money, will be required to purchase and use approved Favero Assioma PRO RS-2 or RL-2 pedals, which come in at $789, as their primary in-game power source to remain eligible for prize money.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
TOPICS
Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of. 


He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.