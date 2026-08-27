'A good day, but let's not give it too much importance' - Enric Mas remains cautious after matching Tadej Pogačar on Vuelta a España gravel climb

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Veteran Spaniard moves up to second overall, but remains over three minutes back on Pogačar

CASTELLO, SPAIN - AUGUST 27: Enric Mas of Spain and Movistar Team competes in the breakaway passing through the Puerto El Bartolo gravel strokes sector during the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 2026, Stage 6 a 177.4km stage from Alcossebre to Castello / #UCIWT / on August 267 2026 in Castello, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Veteran Spanish Grand Tour specialist Enric Mas has played down the significance of catching Tadej Pogačar in the closing kilometres of stage 6 of the Vuelta a España, saying simply that "it was a good day for me, but let's not give it too much importance."

On the bounceback from a long spell of illness and injury, the 31-year-old Movistar racer launched a counter-attack on Puerto de El Bartolo to chase down Pogačar by the summit and, after handling a perilous descent with the Slovenian, then ride with him all the way to the finish.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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