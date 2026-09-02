'An important day for the future of the company' - Campagnolo sells minority stake to owners of Pinarello

Campagnolo has today announced the news of a strategic investment from SPAC SA.

In a press release shared with Cyclingnews, Campagnolo stated that the investment will support the Italian brand's 'next phase of development'.

On the investment, the press release explains that "SPAC, as a result of the execution of an investment agreement with Campagnolo’s existing quotaholder, will acquire a minority stake in the company, through a strategic investment."

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Details of the transaction or the size of the investor's stake are not being shared at this time. However, the Campagnolo family will retain the majority share and control of the company. Operations will also continue to be based in Vicenza, Italy.

A section of the press release mentions "Campagnolo will continue to operate entirely independently from SPAC’s other investments in the cycling industry, including Pinarello."

Pinarello was sold in 2023 by private equity firm L Catterton to a private office. Reports at the time suggested that the buyer was Ivan Glasenberg, the billionaire investor and owner of both the Q36.5 clothing brand and Pinarello-Q36.5 pro team.

SPAC is an acronym for 'Special Purpose Acquisition Company', a type of financial investment company used to invest in or purchase a company.

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Speaking with Cyclingnews, a spokesperson from Campagnolo told us a 'Swiss private investment holding company' was behind the investment.

(Image credit: Campagnolo)

What does this mean for Campagnolo's future?

Campagnolo has made steps forward over the past few years and, by all accounts, is emerging from a challenging period.

The company set the record straight in February this year, after explaining mass redundancy rumours which started in Italy.

The brand has also released various new groupsets over the past year or so, which have been met with more positive reviews after the lukewarm reception the original Super Record WR groupset received.

The brand says this new investment will "enable Campagnolo to accelerate this journey and invest further in the areas that are strategic to its future."

There is also a mention of the brand "strengthening its connection with elite cycling and professional racing," which will likely be music to the ears of certain fans of the brand and the wider cycling community.

The key development areas of focus are product development, supply chain improvements, improving Original Equipment business, and working with more professional cycling teams.

On the areas of development, the brand said "We need to be fast. The market is fast now, and so we need to provide the best service everywhere."

A delicate moment

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Speaking with Cyclingnews, a spokesperson from the company provided insight into what this means internally at Campagnolo, a company which has been controlled by the same family for the best part of a century.

This year has seen the company opening its arms and bringing in external parties to help grow and move the business forward. In March of this year, the company announced the appointment of ex-banker and Rouleur owner Matteo Cassina to its board of directors.

'It's very big; Matteo was the first external person to join the board, and now we have a minor stakeholder that is a first for the company. It's a very delicate moment, and an important day for Campagnolo as a company, and also for the Campagnolo family.'