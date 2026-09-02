'An important day for the future of the company' - Campagnolo sells minority stake to owners of Pinarello
Swiss private investment company, SPAC SA, acquires a minority stake in Italian groupset brand
Campagnolo has today announced the news of a strategic investment from SPAC SA.
In a press release shared with Cyclingnews, Campagnolo stated that the investment will support the Italian brand's 'next phase of development'.
On the investment, the press release explains that "SPAC, as a result of the execution of an investment agreement with Campagnolo’s existing quotaholder, will acquire a minority stake in the company, through a strategic investment."
Details of the transaction or the size of the investor's stake are not being shared at this time. However, the Campagnolo family will retain the majority share and control of the company. Operations will also continue to be based in Vicenza, Italy.
A section of the press release mentions "Campagnolo will continue to operate entirely independently from SPAC’s other investments in the cycling industry, including Pinarello."
Pinarello was sold in 2023 by private equity firm L Catterton to a private office. Reports at the time suggested that the buyer was Ivan Glasenberg, the billionaire investor and owner of both the Q36.5 clothing brand and Pinarello-Q36.5 pro team.
SPAC is an acronym for 'Special Purpose Acquisition Company', a type of financial investment company used to invest in or purchase a company.
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Speaking with Cyclingnews, a spokesperson from Campagnolo told us a 'Swiss private investment holding company' was behind the investment.
What does this mean for Campagnolo's future?
Campagnolo has made steps forward over the past few years and, by all accounts, is emerging from a challenging period.
The company set the record straight in February this year, after explaining mass redundancy rumours which started in Italy.
The brand has also released various new groupsets over the past year or so, which have been met with more positive reviews after the lukewarm reception the original Super Record WR groupset received.
The brand says this new investment will "enable Campagnolo to accelerate this journey and invest further in the areas that are strategic to its future."
There is also a mention of the brand "strengthening its connection with elite cycling and professional racing," which will likely be music to the ears of certain fans of the brand and the wider cycling community.
The key development areas of focus are product development, supply chain improvements, improving Original Equipment business, and working with more professional cycling teams.
On the areas of development, the brand said "We need to be fast. The market is fast now, and so we need to provide the best service everywhere."
A delicate moment
Speaking with Cyclingnews, a spokesperson from the company provided insight into what this means internally at Campagnolo, a company which has been controlled by the same family for the best part of a century.
This year has seen the company opening its arms and bringing in external parties to help grow and move the business forward. In March of this year, the company announced the appointment of ex-banker and Rouleur owner Matteo Cassina to its board of directors.
'It's very big; Matteo was the first external person to join the board, and now we have a minor stakeholder that is a first for the company. It's a very delicate moment, and an important day for Campagnolo as a company, and also for the Campagnolo family.'
Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of.
He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing.
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