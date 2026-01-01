Biniam Girmay shows off new NSN Cycling Team kit on New Year's Day

Biniam Girmay and NSN Cycling were among the squads showing off their newly signed riders wearing their new team jerseys on Thursday, January 1, 2026.

The Eritrean sprinter joined NSN Cycling Team on a three-year deal after his tenure with Intermarché-Wanty, where he solidified himself as one of the fastest sprinters in the peloton, winning Gent-Wevelgem and a stage at the Giro d'Italia in 2022 and winning three stages and the points jersey at the Tour de France in 2024.

NSN Cycling had already unveiled their new kit in early December in Barcelona, showing off a vibrant jersey ahead of their debut season after the rebranding of the former team Israel-Premier Tech.

International sports and entertainment company Never Say Never (NSN) and global investment platform Stoneweg took over the team and welcomed Girmay on board as a star signing for 2026.

Girmay, who did not win a race in 2025, will lead the new squad, which currently has 28 riders, joining George Bennett, Alexey Lutsenko, and Stephen Williams. The Tour de France green-jersey winner said it was the only team that he felt could help him win a race in 2026.

"Introducing our 2026 jersey, inspired by NSN’s home city of Barcelona. Its design blends geometry, colour blocks, and patterns reminiscent of contemporary BCN," the team stated in a post to social media in December.

"This is a city that never stands still, where tradition meets modernity, movement becomes identity, and where people dare to dream big. The design also features hints of the Rwanda Imigongo art form as a nod to the team’s ongoing Racing for Change project."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors