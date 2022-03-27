Biniam Girmay takes historic Gent-Wevelgem victory
By Daniel Ostanek , Stephen Puddicombe published
Eritrean outsprints Laporte from late four-man attack
Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) made history at Gent-Wevelgem the Eritrean 21-year-old taking the win by outsprinting Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) in the final 250 metres of the cobbled Classic to take the biggest win of his young career.
The Eritrean was part of the four-man group that stole away on the flat run to the finish with 24km to run. The quartet held off a spirited chase from behind to contest the sprint, with Dries van Gestel (TotalEnergies) taking third ahead of Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo).
"It's unbelievable, amazing. I cannot expect this. We just change my plan a few days ago on Friday. We just came for a good result. This race is amazing. Unbelievable," Girmay said after the finish.
"I don't think [I'll stay for Tour of Flanders]. I stayed here a long time – three months. I miss my wife and daughter so I go back home.
"Of course I feel much better but also there's really strong guys with me so I'm a bit afraid. But I felt confident in the last 250m. It's unbelievable, yeah.
"It changed a lot in the future, especially for all African riders.
"I lost many places, especially on the first section and on the first cobblestones. I felt a bit uncomfortable. But after i felt better and better, rode smart, followed. Then in the end you know everybody is waiting for Van Aert so I played it a bit easy."
More to come...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
|3
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) TotalEnergies
|4
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
|6
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|7
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|10
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
