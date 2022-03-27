Biniam Girmay takes historic Gent-Wevelgem victory

Image 1 of 37 Girmay celebrates his win! (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 2 of 37 The start of the race in Ypres (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Image 3 of 37 The peloton rolls out to start the race (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Image 4 of 37 A quick start for the peloton (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Image 5 of 37 The peloton during the early stages of the race (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Image 6 of 37 Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 7 of 37 Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroen) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 8 of 37 Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 9 of 37 Jhonatan Narvaez (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 10 of 37 Jumbo-Visma and QuickStep-AlphaVinyl at the head of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 11 of 37 Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: DIRK WAEMBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images) Image 12 of 37 The break of the day (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Image 13 of 37 Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies) (Image credit: Luca BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022) Image 14 of 37 Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) (Image credit: Luca BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022) Image 15 of 37 AG2R Citroën in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 16 of 37 The strung-out peloton speeding along (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 17 of 37 The break of the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 18 of 37 A rear view of the peloton during the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 19 of 37 A crash took out multiple riders just before the first climb of the day (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Image 20 of 37 The peloton tackle the first ascent of the Scherpenberg (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Image 21 of 37 Kasper Asgreen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) leads the way up the peloton (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 22 of 37 Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) on the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 23 of 37 Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) on the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 24 of 37 Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) on the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 25 of 37 Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) on the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 26 of 37 Biniam Girmay (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) on the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 27 of 37 Biniam Girmay on the second ascent of the cobbled climb (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Image 28 of 37 The riders tackle the Plugstreets (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Image 29 of 37 Johan Jacobs (Movistar) was the last man remaining from the break (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Image 30 of 37 The peloton on the Plugstreets (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 31 of 37 Van Aert leads Pedersen on the second ascent of the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 32 of 37 Stefan Bissegger (EF-EasyPost) on the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Image 33 of 37 Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) and Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) on the cobbles (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Image 34 of 37 Wout van Aert attacks on the third and final ascent of the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022) Image 35 of 37 The late attack group – Van Gestel, Stuyven, Laporte and Girmay (Image credit: Vincent KalutPNSprintCyclingAgency2022) Image 36 of 37 Girmay and Van Gestel in the late break (Image credit: Vincent KalutPNSprintCyclingAgency2022) Image 37 of 37 The dash to the line (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)

Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) made history at Gent-Wevelgem the Eritrean 21-year-old taking the win by outsprinting Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) in the final 250 metres of the cobbled Classic to take the biggest win of his young career.

The Eritrean was part of the four-man group that stole away on the flat run to the finish with 24km to run. The quartet held off a spirited chase from behind to contest the sprint, with Dries van Gestel (TotalEnergies) taking third ahead of Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo).

"It's unbelievable, amazing. I cannot expect this. We just change my plan a few days ago on Friday. We just came for a good result. This race is amazing. Unbelievable," Girmay said after the finish.

"I don't think [I'll stay for Tour of Flanders]. I stayed here a long time – three months. I miss my wife and daughter so I go back home.

"Of course I feel much better but also there's really strong guys with me so I'm a bit afraid. But I felt confident in the last 250m. It's unbelievable, yeah.

"It changed a lot in the future, especially for all African riders.

"I lost many places, especially on the first section and on the first cobblestones. I felt a bit uncomfortable. But after i felt better and better, rode smart, followed. Then in the end you know everybody is waiting for Van Aert so I played it a bit easy."

More to come...