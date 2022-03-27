Biniam Girmay takes historic Gent-Wevelgem victory

By , published

Eritrean outsprints Laporte from late four-man attack

Image 1 of 37

Gent Wevelgem 2022 - 84th Edition - Ypres - Wevelgem 248,8 km - 27/03/2022 - Biniam Girmay (ERI - IntermarchÃ© - Wanty - Gobert MatÃ©riaux) - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Girmay celebrates his win! (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
Image 2 of 37

WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 27 Wout Van Aert of Belgium Tiesj Benoot of Belgium Christophe Laporte of France Edoardo Affini of Italy Mike Teunissen of Netherlands Timo Roosen of Netherlands Nathan Van Hooydonck of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma during the 84th GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2022 Mens Elite a 2488km one day race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWE22 WorldTour on March 27 2022 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The start of the race in Ypres (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)
Image 3 of 37

WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 27 Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium and AG2R Citren Team R and the peloton at Menin Gate Menenpoort prior to the 84th GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2022 Mens Elite a 2488km one day race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWE22 WorldTour on March 27 2022 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton rolls out to start the race (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)
Image 4 of 37

Illustration picture shows the pack of riders in action during the mens GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields cycling race 2489km from Ieper to Wevelgem Sunday 27 March 2022 BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM Photo by DIRK WAEM BELGA MAG Belga via AFP Photo by DIRK WAEMBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

A quick start for the peloton (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)
Image 5 of 37

WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 27 A general view of the peloton competing during the 84th GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2022 Mens Elite a 2488km one day race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWE22 WorldTour on March 27 2022 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton during the early stages of the race (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)
Image 6 of 37

Belgian Wout Van Aert of Team JumboVisma pictured in action during the mens GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields cycling race 2489km from Ieper to Wevelgem Sunday 27 March 2022 BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM Photo by DIRK WAEM BELGA MAG Belga via AFP Photo by DIRK WAEMBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 37

Belgian Greg Van Avermaet of AG2R Citroen pictured in action during the mens GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields cycling race 2489km from Ieper to Wevelgem Sunday 27 March 2022 BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM Photo by DIRK WAEM BELGA MAG Belga via AFP Photo by DIRK WAEMBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroen) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 37

WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 27 Arnaud Demare of France and Team Groupama FDJ during the 84th GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2022 Mens Elite a 2488km one day race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWE22 WorldTour on March 27 2022 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 37

WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 27 LR Anders Skaarseth of Norway and UNO X Pro Cycling Team and Jhonnatan Narvaez Prado of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers compete during the 84th GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2022 Mens Elite a 2488km one day race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWE22 WorldTour on March 27 2022 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Jhonatan Narvaez (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 37

WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 27 Maciej Bodnar of Poland and Team Total Energies R competes during the 84th GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2022 Mens Elite a 2488km one day race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWE22 WorldTour on March 27 2022 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Jumbo-Visma and QuickStep-AlphaVinyl at the head of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 37

British Tom Pidcock of Ineos Grenadiers pictured in action during the mens GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields cycling race 2489km from Ieper to Wevelgem Sunday 27 March 2022 BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM Photo by DIRK WAEM BELGA MAG Belga via AFP Photo by DIRK WAEMBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: DIRK WAEMBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images)
Image 12 of 37

WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 27 LR Lindsay De Vylder of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen Baloise and Jelle Wallays of Belgium and Team Cofidis compete in the breakaway during the 84th GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2022 Mens Elite a 2488km one day race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWE22 WorldTour on March 27 2022 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The break of the day (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)
Image 13 of 37

Gent Wevelgem 2022 84th Edition Ypres Wevelgem 2488 km 27032022 Peter Sagan SVK Totalenergies photo Luca BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies) (Image credit: Luca BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022)
Image 14 of 37

Gent Wevelgem 2022 84th Edition Ypres Wevelgem 2488 km 27032022 Matej Mohoric SLO Bahrain Victorious photo Luca BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) (Image credit: Luca BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022)
Image 15 of 37

WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 27 Stan Dewulf of Belgium and AG2R Citren Team competes during the 84th GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2022 Mens Elite a 2488km one day race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWE22 WorldTour on March 27 2022 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

AG2R Citroën in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 16 of 37

WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 27 A general view of the Peloton passing through De Moeren during the 84th GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2022 Mens Elite a 2488km one day race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWE22 WorldTour on March 27 2022 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The strung-out peloton speeding along (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 17 of 37

WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 27 Lindsay De Vylder of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen Baloise leads the breakaway during the 84th GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2022 Mens Elite a 2488km one day race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWE22 WorldTour on March 27 2022 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The break of the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 18 of 37

WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 27 A general view of the Peloton passing through De Moeren during the 84th GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2022 Mens Elite a 2488km one day race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWE22 WorldTour on March 27 2022 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

A rear view of the peloton during the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 19 of 37

WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 27 LR Cyril Lemoine of France and Team BB Hotels PB KTM Daniel Oss of Italy and Team Total Energies and Vito Braet of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen Baloise involved in a crash during the 84th GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2022 Mens Elite a 2488km one day race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWE22 WorldTour on March 27 2022 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

A crash took out multiple riders just before the first climb of the day (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)
Image 20 of 37

WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 27 A general view of the Peloton passing through Scherpenberg during the 84th GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2022 Mens Elite a 2488km one day race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWE22 WorldTour on March 27 2022 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton tackle the first ascent of the Scherpenberg (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)
Image 21 of 37

Gent Wevelgem 2022 - 84th Edition - Ypres - Wevelgem 248,8 km - 27/03/2022 - Kasper Asgreen (DEN - Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Kasper Asgreen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) leads the way up the peloton (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
Image 22 of 37

Gent Wevelgem 2022 - 84th Edition - Ypres - Wevelgem 248,8 km - 27/03/2022 - Wout Van Aert (BEL - Team Jumbo - Visma) - Mads Pedersen (DEN - Trek - Segafredo) - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) on the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
Image 23 of 37

Gent Wevelgem 2022 - 84th Edition - Ypres - Wevelgem 248,8 km - 27/03/2022 - Mads Pedersen (DEN - Trek - Segafredo) - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) on the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
Image 24 of 37

Gent Wevelgem 2022 - 84th Edition - Ypres - Wevelgem 248,8 km - 27/03/2022 - Tom Pidcock (GBR - INEOS Grenadiers) - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) on the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
Image 25 of 37

Gent Wevelgem 2022 - 84th Edition - Ypres - Wevelgem 248,8 km - 27/03/2022 - Matej Mohoric (SLO - Bahrain Victorious) - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) on the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
Image 26 of 37

Gent Wevelgem 2022 - 84th Edition - Ypres - Wevelgem 248,8 km - 27/03/2022 - Biniam Girmay (ERI - IntermarchÃ© - Wanty - Gobert MatÃ©riaux) - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Biniam Girmay (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) on the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
Image 27 of 37

WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 27 Hailu Biniam Girmay of Eritrea and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux competes through a cobblestones sector during the 84th GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2022 Mens Elite a 2488km one day race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWE22 WorldTour on March 27 2022 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Biniam Girmay on the second ascent of the cobbled climb (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)
Image 28 of 37

WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 27 A general view of the peloton passing through the Graveyard Plugstreet zone during the 84th GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2022 Mens Elite a 2488km one day race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWE22 WorldTour on March 27 2022 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The riders tackle the Plugstreets (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)
Image 29 of 37

WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 27 Johan Jacobs of Switzerland and Movistar Team competes in the breakaway during the 84th GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2022 Mens Elite a 2488km one day race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWE22 WorldTour on March 27 2022 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Johan Jacobs (Movistar) was the last man remaining from the break (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)
Image 30 of 37

Gent Wevelgem 2022 - 84th Edition - Ypres - Wevelgem 248,8 km - 27/03/2022 - Scenery - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

The peloton on the Plugstreets (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
Image 31 of 37

Gent Wevelgem 2022 - 84th Edition - Ypres - Wevelgem 248,8 km - 27/03/2022 - Kemmel - Wout Van Aert (BEL - Team Jumbo - Visma) - Mads Pedersen (DEN - Trek - Segafredo) - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Van Aert leads Pedersen on the second ascent of the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
Image 32 of 37

WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 27 Stefan Bissegger of Switzerland and Team EF Education Easypost competes through a cobblestones sector during the 84th GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2022 Mens Elite a 2488km one day race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWE22 WorldTour on March 27 2022 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Stefan Bissegger (EF-EasyPost) on the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)
Image 33 of 37

WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 27 LR Victor Campenaerts of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal and Arnaud Demare of France and Team Groupama FDJ compete through Kemmelbergweg cobblestones sector during the 84th GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2022 Mens Elite a 2488km one day race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWE22 WorldTour on March 27 2022 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) and Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) on the cobbles (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)
Image 34 of 37

Gent Wevelgem 2022 - 84th Edition - Ypres - Wevelgem 248,8 km - 27/03/2022 - Kemmel - Wout Van Aert (BEL - Team Jumbo - Visma) - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Wout van Aert attacks on the third and final ascent of the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)
Image 35 of 37

Gent Wevelgem 2022 84th Edition Ypres Wevelgem 2488 km 27032022 Jasper Stuyven BEL Trek Segafredo Christophe Laporte FRA Team Jumbo Visma photo Vincent KalutPNSprintCyclingAgency2022

The late attack group – Van Gestel, Stuyven, Laporte and Girmay (Image credit: Vincent KalutPNSprintCyclingAgency2022)
Image 36 of 37

Gent Wevelgem 2022 84th Edition Ypres Wevelgem 2488 km 27032022 Dries Van Gestel BEL Totalenergies Jasper Stuyven BEL Trek Segafredo Biniam Girmay ERI Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux photo Vincent KalutPNSprintCyclingAgency2022

Girmay and Van Gestel in the late break (Image credit: Vincent KalutPNSprintCyclingAgency2022)
Image 37 of 37

Gent Wevelgem 2022 - 84th Edition - Ypres - Wevelgem 248,8 km - 27/03/2022 - Biniam Girmay (ERI - IntermarchÃ© - Wanty - Gobert MatÃ©riaux) - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

The dash to the line (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)

Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) made history at Gent-Wevelgem the Eritrean 21-year-old taking the win by outsprinting Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) in the final 250 metres of the cobbled Classic to take the biggest win of his young career.

The Eritrean was part of the four-man group that stole away on the flat run to the finish with 24km to run. The quartet held off a spirited chase from behind to contest the sprint, with Dries van Gestel (TotalEnergies) taking third ahead of Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo).

"It's unbelievable, amazing. I cannot expect this. We just change my plan a few days ago on Friday. We just came for a good result. This race is amazing. Unbelievable," Girmay said after the finish.

"I don't think [I'll stay for Tour of Flanders]. I stayed here a long time – three months. I miss my wife and daughter so I go back home.

"Of course I feel much better but also there's really strong guys with me so I'm a bit afraid. But I felt confident in the last 250m. It's unbelievable, yeah.

"It changed a lot in the future, especially for all African riders.

"I lost many places, especially on the first section and on the first cobblestones. I felt a bit uncomfortable. But after i felt better and better, rode smart, followed. Then in the end you know everybody is waiting for Van Aert so I played it a bit easy."

More to come...

Brief results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
2Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
3Dries Van Gestel (Bel) TotalEnergies
4Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
5Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
6Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
7Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
8Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
9Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
10Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Puddicombe

Latest on Cyclingnews