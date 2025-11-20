Israel-Premier Tech rebrand as NSN Cycling Team for 2026 season, will race under Swiss licence

International sports and entertainment company and global investment platform enter 'joint venture' to take over the team

Israel-Premier Tech have rebranded as NSN Cycling Team and will race under a Swiss licence for the 2026 season, they announced on Thursday evening.

After Canadian sponsor Premier Tech pulled out and they confirmed a rebrand was coming to move "away from its current Israeli identity", international sports and entertainment company Never Say Never (NSN) and global investment platform Stoneweg have entered into "a joint venture" to take over the team structure for next season.

The new name and licence change come off the back of several protests at races against the team's participation, amid Israel's armed conflict in Gaza. The protests led to the cancellation of the final stage at the Vuelta a España, and saw the previously Israeli-registered team pushed out of the Italian autumn Classics due to safety concerns.

"We are proud to welcome NSN and Stoneweg to the team and announce our new name and identity: NSN Cycling Team," said team manager Kjell Carlström in the announcement.

"This is an incredibly exciting new chapter for the team, and we can’t wait to make our debut as NSN Cycling Team."

Carlström also suggested that it was NSN, a Spanish company who have organised exhibition football matches for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in Latin America and holds a majority stake in the gravel-bike brand GUAVU, which bought the licence.

"NSN’s acquisition of the team license, and subsequent role in the team’s operations, is an opportunity to welcome investment from an industry leader in global sports and entertainment, drawing on their wealth of experience to the benefit of the team and our partners," he said.

"NSN shares our commitment to innovation, development, and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in cycling. Our long-term relationship with Stoneweg acts as a foundation for this new partnership and together, we have ambitious goals for the coming WorldTour cycle."

