'I feel that this is the best thing for my future' – Biniam Girmay joins NSN Cycling Team on three-year contract

Eritrean rider to star as marquee signing in 2026 for the Classics and in sprints after leaving Intermarché-Wanty

Biniam Girmay has joined NSN Cycling Team on a three-year contract, the team, which emerged from the acquisition and rebrand of Israel-Premier Tech, confirmed on Monday.

A three-time Tour de France stage-winner, Girmay had been linked with Israel-Premier Tech from earlier in the year, but it remained unclear what kit he would be racing in for 2026 as the messy fusion of Lotto and Intermarché began to take shape. The late confirmation of the merger of the Eritrean's old team – which he had been signed with through 2028 – and the changes at his prospective new team delivered a dual roadblock.

But after it was announced on November 28 that he had departed Intermarché early after agreeing a deal to terminate his contract early, this opened the door for his big move to take place and NSN to get the star they wanted.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Biniam to NSN Cycling Team. Not only will 2026 mark a new chapter for the team, but it also represents one for Biniam and I couldn’t think of a better time to embark on a new chapter together," said team General Manager Kjell Carlström.

Israel-Premier Tech changed to NSN on November 20 after a joint takeover by sports and entertainment company NSN – which was co-founfed by legendary Spanish footballer, Andres Iniesta – and global investment platform Stoneweg. The latter is a Swiss company, and the team will race under a Swiss licence in 2026.

Girmay had been looking to stay with Intermarché-Wanty for the long term before the merger took place with Lotto, which, if he stayed, would have left Girmay racing alongside fellow versatile sprinter Arnaud De Lie.

"I’m really happy to be here, especially with a new atmosphere and a new beginning, for me and for the team," added Girmay. "When I look back at the last two years of the team, the team has improved so much. There is a really good team spirit.

Girmay started his professional cycling career with ProTeam Delko in 2020, before moving up to the WorldTour mid-2021 with Intermarché-Wanty and quickly adding a historic Gent-Wevelgem victory to his palmarès in 2022. He also took his first Grand Tour stage victory at the Giro d'Italia later that year. Then, in 2024, Girmay made more history as the first black African to win a stage of the Tour de France, to which he added two more and the green points jersey.

"I always care what the next step is. What’s done is already done, so I don’t want to look back or be satisfied. I always want to do more. My main objective for the future, because I’m still only 25, is simple – to win bike races. I really love to win at the classics, and, for the moment, I only won Gent – Wevelgem so I still want to achieve more together with the team. I believe one day we can win one of the biggest races in cycling together."

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

