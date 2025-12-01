'I feel that this is the best thing for my future' – Biniam Girmay joins NSN Cycling Team on three-year contract

Biniam Girmay has joined NSN Cycling Team on a three-year contract, the team, which emerged from the acquisition and rebrand of Israel-Premier Tech, confirmed on Monday.

A three-time Tour de France stage-winner, Girmay had been linked with Israel-Premier Tech from earlier in the year, but it remained unclear what kit he would be racing in for 2026 as the messy fusion of Lotto and Intermarché began to take shape. The late confirmation of the merger of the Eritrean's old team – which he had been signed with through 2028 – and the changes at his prospective new team delivered a dual roadblock.

But after it was announced on November 28 that he had departed Intermarché early after agreeing a deal to terminate his contract early, this opened the door for his big move to take place and NSN to get the star they wanted.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Biniam to NSN Cycling Team. Not only will 2026 mark a new chapter for the team, but it also represents one for Biniam and I couldn’t think of a better time to embark on a new chapter together," said team General Manager Kjell Carlström.

"Biniam represents everything we love about cycling. His talent is obvious, but his humility and drive are what make him an extraordinary cyclist. From the first conversation, it was clear he shares our vision both on and off the bike and I have no doubt he will be a fantastic fit and will be a leader of our team, inspiring our riders and the entire cycling community."

Israel-Premier Tech changed to NSN on November 20 after a joint takeover by sports and entertainment company NSN – which was co-founfed by legendary Spanish footballer, Andres Iniesta – and global investment platform Stoneweg. The latter is a Swiss company, and the team will race under a Swiss licence in 2026.

Girmay had been looking to stay with Intermarché-Wanty for the long term before the merger took place with Lotto, which, if he stayed, would have left Girmay racing alongside fellow versatile sprinter Arnaud De Lie.

"I’m really happy to be here, especially with a new atmosphere and a new beginning, for me and for the team," added Girmay. "When I look back at the last two years of the team, the team has improved so much. There is a really good team spirit.

"I see a great opportunity with NSN Cycling Team and I feel that this is the best thing for my future."

Girmay started his professional cycling career with ProTeam Delko in 2020, before moving up to the WorldTour mid-2021 with Intermarché-Wanty and quickly adding a historic Gent-Wevelgem victory to his palmarès in 2022. He also took his first Grand Tour stage victory at the Giro d'Italia later that year. Then, in 2024, Girmay made more history as the first black African to win a stage of the Tour de France, to which he added two more and the green points jersey.

The momentum didn't continue into 2025 with a winless season, his first since beginning his career; however, his record and still strong results, including a runner-up spot on the opening stage of the Tour de France, meant there was never any doubt that the 25-year-old would remain a sought-after rider.

As a headline signing for the next three seasons, Girmay will garner considerable support at NSN Cycling alongside a new train, delivering a key sprint option for the team, which will be stepping back up to WorldTour level in 2026.

"To be honest, I never look back at what I achieved. I always look to the future," said Girmay.

"I always care what the next step is. What’s done is already done, so I don’t want to look back or be satisfied. I always want to do more. My main objective for the future, because I’m still only 25, is simple – to win bike races. I really love to win at the classics, and, for the moment, I only won Gent – Wevelgem so I still want to achieve more together with the team. I believe one day we can win one of the biggest races in cycling together."