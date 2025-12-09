NSN Cycling unveil eyecatching new kit ahead of debut season in 2026

NSN Cycling have unveiled their new kit ahead of their debut season in the peloton after the rebranding of the former Israel-Premier Tech squad.

The team was taken over by international sports and entertainment company Never Say Never (NSN) and global investment platform Stoneweg last month and has since welcomed Biniam Girmay on board as a star signing for 2026.

The Eritrean and his new teammates were on hand in Barcelona for the unveiling of the Swiss team's 2026 look at a short press conference early on Tuesday afternoon.

NSN will race in one of the more striking looks in the professional peloton next season, when the team is set to compete at WorldTour level, having raced in cycling's second division for the past three seasons as Israel-Premier Tech.

The bright jersey features a blend of colours and patterns, with sections of white, teal, orange, pink and blue brought together with various geometric patterns and darker blue shorts. The design is inspired by NSN's "home city" of Barcelona, the team said.

"Introducing our 2026 jersey, inspired by NSN’s home city of Barcelona. Its design blends geometry, colour blocks, and patterns reminiscent of contemporary BCN," the team stated in a post to social media.

"This is a city that never stands still, where tradition meets modernity, movement becomes identity, and where people dare to dream big.

"The design also features hints of the Rwanda Imigongo artform as a nod to the team’s ongoing Racing for Change project."

Girmay will be spearheading the new squad next season, joining other notable names including George Bennett, Alexey Lutsenko, and Stephen Williams at the team, which currently has 28 riders under contract.

The future of star rider Derek Gee remains up in the air, however. The Canadian is seeking to leave the squad after attempting to terminate his contract in August, while he and the team are locked in a legal battle over the outcome.

"That is still something that is pending, so I can't comment about it that much," said team manager Kjell Carlström at the jersey unveiling press conference. "Of course, it's an unfortunate situation, and somehow we'll resolve it in the coming weeks."