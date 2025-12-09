NSN Cycling unveil eyecatching new kit ahead of debut season in 2026

'That is still something that is pending, so I can't comment about it that much' says team manager about legal battle with Derek Gee

NSN Cycling jersey 2026 unveiled (Chris Auld)
NSN Cycling have unveiled their new kit ahead of their debut season in the peloton after the rebranding of the former Israel-Premier Tech squad.

The team was taken over by international sports and entertainment company Never Say Never (NSN) and global investment platform Stoneweg last month and has since welcomed Biniam Girmay on board as a star signing for 2026.

"Introducing our 2026 jersey, inspired by NSN’s home city of Barcelona. Its design blends geometry, colour blocks, and patterns reminiscent of contemporary BCN," the team stated in a post to social media.

"The design also features hints of the Rwanda Imigongo artform as a nod to the team’s ongoing Racing for Change project."

"That is still something that is pending, so I can't comment about it that much," said team manager Kjell Carlström at the jersey unveiling press conference. "Of course, it's an unfortunate situation, and somehow we'll resolve it in the coming weeks."

Dani Ostanek
