Watch the Philadelphia Cycling Classic live on Cyclingnews

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The Philadelphia Cycling Classic returns after a decade off the North American calendar and Cyclingnews is on the ground for the refreshed edition.

Watch the elite women's race from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EDT and the men's from noon until approximately 4:45 p.m. EDT.

US champion Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) and Olympic champion Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Oatly) headline the start lists.

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'Philly' was one of the most important races in North America from 1984 until its demise in 2016, serving as the US Pro National Championships for men until USA Cycling created a standalone event in 2006.

The Philadelphia Cycling Classic course runs from Logan Circle along Kelly Drive and the Schuylkill River to the 'Manayunk Wall' - a short but very steep climb kicking up to 16% gradients - before returning via the shorter Lemon Hill.

It's the same route that produced famous champions like Eric Heiden, Petra Rossner, Ina Teutenberg, André Greipel, the only men's two-time winner Kiel Reijnen and, in ancient times, Lance Armstrong.

Cyclingnews will have full coverage from the men's and women's races.

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(Image credit: Philadelphia Cycling Classic)