Watch the Philadelphia Cycling Classic live on Cyclingnews
Women's race runs from 8:30-11:30 a.m., Men's race from 12:30 p.m.
The Philadelphia Cycling Classic returns after a decade off the North American calendar and Cyclingnews is on the ground for the refreshed edition.
Watch the elite women's race from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EDT and the men's from noon until approximately 4:45 p.m. EDT.
US champion Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) and Olympic champion Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Oatly) headline the start lists.
'Philly' was one of the most important races in North America from 1984 until its demise in 2016, serving as the US Pro National Championships for men until USA Cycling created a standalone event in 2006.
The Philadelphia Cycling Classic course runs from Logan Circle along Kelly Drive and the Schuylkill River to the 'Manayunk Wall' - a short but very steep climb kicking up to 16% gradients - before returning via the shorter Lemon Hill.
It's the same route that produced famous champions like Eric Heiden, Petra Rossner, Ina Teutenberg, André Greipel, the only men's two-time winner Kiel Reijnen and, in ancient times, Lance Armstrong.
Cyclingnews will have full coverage from the men's and women's races.
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Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.
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