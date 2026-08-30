Watch the Philadelphia Cycling Classic live on Cyclingnews

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Women's race runs from 8:30-11:30 a.m., Men's race from 12:30 p.m.

LIVE: 6abc Philadelphia - YouTube LIVE: 6abc Philadelphia - YouTube
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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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