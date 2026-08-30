UCI Mountain Bike World Championships: Tom Pidcock solos to elite men's Olympic cross-country world title

Britain’s Tom Pidcock surged from the fifth row of the grid to win the elite men’s title at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships at Vale di Sole in Italy on Sunday. It was the second rainbow jersey for the two-time Olympic champion after his 2023 world title in Scotland.

Pidcock powered away from compatriot Charlie Aldridge on the penultimate lap to take the victory, crossing the line 17 seconds ahead of second place. Canada’s Cole Punchard took third 31 seconds behind the winner.

Mathieu van der Poel, who also started on the fifth row, finished 4:40 back in 30th place, leaving the Dutch rider to continue chasing the one rainbow jersey missing from his palmares.

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Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pos Rider Time 1 Tom Pidcock (GBr) Great Britain 1:25:26 2 Charlie Aldridge (GBr) Great Britain 0:0:17 3 Cole Punchard (Can) Canada 0:0:31 4 Martin Vidaurre Kossmann (Chi) Chile 0:0:59 5 Adrien Boichis (Fra) France 0:1:06 6 Mathis Azzaro (Fra) France 0:1:47 7 Dario Lillo (Swi) Switzerland 0:1:54 8 Filippo Colombo (Swi) Switzerland 0:2:02 9 Fabio Püntener (Swi) Switzerland 0:2:04 10 David List (Ger) Germany 0:2:08 11 Jordan Sarrou (Fra) France 0:2:15 12 Luca Martin (Fra) France 0:2:20 13 Simone Avondetto (Ita) Italy 0:2:27 14 Mathis Guay (Fra) France 0:2:30 15 Luca Schätti (Swi) Switzerland 0:2:34 16 Jens Schuermans (Bel) Belgium 0:2:50 17 Jofre Cullell Estape (Spa) Spain 0:2:58 18 Vlad Dascalu (Rom) Romania 0:3:06 19 Bjorn Riley (USA) United States 0:3:20 20 Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Switzerland 0:3:37 21 Juri Zanotti (Ita) Italy 0:3:44 22 Maximilian Foidl (Aut) Austria 0:3:47 23 Luca Schwarzbauer (Ger) Germany 0:3:52 24 Luca Braidot (Ita) Italy 0:3:53 25 Tobias Lillelund (Den) Denmark 0:3:55 26 Maximilian Brandl (Ger) Germany 0:4:09 27 Ondřej Cink (Cze) Czechia 0:4:32 28 Simon Andreassen (Den) Denmark 0:4:36 29 Samuel Gaze (NZl) New Zealand 0:4:39 30 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Netherlands 0:4:40 31 Julian Schelb (Ger) Germany 0:4:49 32 Leon Reinhard Kaiser (Ger) Germany 0:4:54 33 Marcel Guerrini (Swi) Switzerland 0:4:55 34 Riley Amos (USA) United States 0:5:17 35 Ulan Bastos Galinski (Bra) Brazil 0:5:25 36 Lennart-Jan Krayer (Ger) Germany 0:5:29 37 Christopher Blevins (USA) United States 0:5:50 38 Logan Sadesky (Can) Canada 0:5:58 39 Joshua Dubau (Fra) France 0:6:15 40 Mario Bair (Aut) Austria 0:6:19 41 Vital Albin (Swi) Switzerland 0:6:29 42 Alex Junior Malacarne (Bra) Brazil 0:6:31 43 Alan Hatherly (RSA) South Africa 0:6:37 44 Jan Zatloukal (Cze) Czechia 0:6:44 45 Sondre Rokke (Nor) Norway 0:6:48 46 Pierre de Froidmont (Bel) Belgium 0:6:52 47 Luke Moir (RSA) South Africa 0:7:06 48 Mats Tubaas Glende (Nor) Norway 0:7:06 49 William Handley (Nor) Norway 0:7:26 50 Tomer Zaltsman (Isr) Israel 0:8:09 51 Krzysztof Łukasik (Pol) Poland 0:8:45 52 Agustin Duran (Arg) Argentina Row 51 - Cell 2 53 Anton Cooper (NZl) New Zealand Row 52 - Cell 2 54 Tyler Orschel (Can) Canada Row 53 - Cell 2 55 Gustavo Xavier de Oliveira Pereira (Bra) Brazil Row 54 - Cell 2 56 Michael Foster (RSA) South Africa Row 55 - Cell 2 57 Carter Woods (Can) Canada Row 56 - Cell 2 58 Ivan Aguilar Villegas (Mex) Mexico Row 57 - Cell 2 59 Christopher Dawson (Irl) Ireland Row 58 - Cell 2 60 Jan Sáska (Cze) Czechia Row 59 - Cell 2 61 Nelson Peña Franco (Col) Colombia Row 60 - Cell 2 62 David Domingo Campos Motos (Spa) Spain Row 61 - Cell 2 63 Juan Ignacio Goudailliez (Arg) Argentina Row 62 - Cell 2 64 Luca Ruwiel (RSA) South Africa Row 63 - Cell 2 65 Johan van Zyl (RSA) South Africa Row 64 - Cell 2 66 Riki Kitabayashi (Jpn) Japan Row 65 - Cell 2 67 Ignacio Gallo Florido (Chi) Chile Row 66 - Cell 2 68 Patrick Pescaru (Rom) Romania Row 67 - Cell 2 69 Roberto Ferreira (Por) Portugal Row 68 - Cell 2 70 Evgenii Evgrafov (Rus) Russia Row 69 - Cell 2 71 Jhonnatan Botero Villegas (Col) Colombia Row 70 - Cell 2 72 Roberto-Dumitru Burta (Rom) Romania Row 71 - Cell 2 73 Oleksandr Koniaiev (Ukr) Ukraine Row 72 - Cell 2 74 Gonçalo Amado (Por) Portugal Row 73 - Cell 2 75 João Cruz (Por) Portugal Row 74 - Cell 2 76 Nicolas Martin Soto (Chi) Chile Row 75 - Cell 2 77 Farzad Khodayari Ref Refugee Cycling Team Row 76 - Cell 2 DNF Sebastian Fini Juul (Den) Denmark Row 77 - Cell 2 DNF Filippo Fontana (Ita) Italy Row 78 - Cell 2 DNF Adair Zabdiel Gutierrez Prieto (Mex) Mexico Row 79 - Cell 2 DNF Jose Gerardo Ulloa Arevalo (Mex) Mexico Row 80 - Cell 2 DNF Tom Schellekens (Ned) Netherlands Row 81 - Cell 2 DNS Knut Røhme (Nor) Norway Row 82 - Cell 2 DNS Gunnar Holmgren (Can) Canada Row 83 - Cell 2 DNS Victor Koretzky (Fra) France Row 84 - Cell 2