UCI Mountain Bike World Championships: Tom Pidcock solos to elite men's Olympic cross-country world title

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Charlie Aldridge makes it a British 1-2 as Canadian Cole Punchard wins bronze

UCI Mountain Bike World Championships - Val di Sole, Trentino, Italy - Cross-country Olympic (XCO) - Men Elite - Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain) wins to become World Champion
Tom Pidcock celebrates his victory (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
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Britain’s Tom Pidcock surged from the fifth row of the grid to win the elite men’s title at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships at Vale di Sole in Italy on Sunday. It was the second rainbow jersey for the two-time Olympic champion after his 2023 world title in Scotland.

Pidcock powered away from compatriot Charlie Aldridge on the penultimate lap to take the victory, crossing the line 17 seconds ahead of second place. Canada’s Cole Punchard took third 31 seconds behind the winner.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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