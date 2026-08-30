UCI Mountain Bike World Championships: Tom Pidcock solos to elite men's Olympic cross-country world title
Charlie Aldridge makes it a British 1-2 as Canadian Cole Punchard wins bronze
Britain’s Tom Pidcock surged from the fifth row of the grid to win the elite men’s title at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships at Vale di Sole in Italy on Sunday. It was the second rainbow jersey for the two-time Olympic champion after his 2023 world title in Scotland.
Pidcock powered away from compatriot Charlie Aldridge on the penultimate lap to take the victory, crossing the line 17 seconds ahead of second place. Canada’s Cole Punchard took third 31 seconds behind the winner.
Mathieu van der Poel, who also started on the fifth row, finished 4:40 back in 30th place, leaving the Dutch rider to continue chasing the one rainbow jersey missing from his palmares.
Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
Tom Pidcock (GBr) Great Britain
|
1:25:26
|
2
|
Charlie Aldridge (GBr) Great Britain
|
0:0:17
|
3
|
Cole Punchard (Can) Canada
|
0:0:31
|
4
|
Martin Vidaurre Kossmann (Chi) Chile
|
0:0:59
|
5
|
Adrien Boichis (Fra) France
|
0:1:06
|
6
|
Mathis Azzaro (Fra) France
|
0:1:47
|
7
|
Dario Lillo (Swi) Switzerland
|
0:1:54
|
8
|
Filippo Colombo (Swi) Switzerland
|
0:2:02
|
9
|
Fabio Püntener (Swi) Switzerland
|
0:2:04
|
10
|
David List (Ger) Germany
|
0:2:08
|
11
|
Jordan Sarrou (Fra) France
|
0:2:15
|
12
|
Luca Martin (Fra) France
|
0:2:20
|
13
|
Simone Avondetto (Ita) Italy
|
0:2:27
|
14
|
Mathis Guay (Fra) France
|
0:2:30
|
15
|
Luca Schätti (Swi) Switzerland
|
0:2:34
|
16
|
Jens Schuermans (Bel) Belgium
|
0:2:50
|
17
|
Jofre Cullell Estape (Spa) Spain
|
0:2:58
|
18
|
Vlad Dascalu (Rom) Romania
|
0:3:06
|
19
|
Bjorn Riley (USA) United States
|
0:3:20
|
20
|
Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Switzerland
|
0:3:37
|
21
|
Juri Zanotti (Ita) Italy
|
0:3:44
|
22
|
Maximilian Foidl (Aut) Austria
|
0:3:47
|
23
|
Luca Schwarzbauer (Ger) Germany
|
0:3:52
|
24
|
Luca Braidot (Ita) Italy
|
0:3:53
|
25
|
Tobias Lillelund (Den) Denmark
|
0:3:55
|
26
|
Maximilian Brandl (Ger) Germany
|
0:4:09
|
27
|
Ondřej Cink (Cze) Czechia
|
0:4:32
|
28
|
Simon Andreassen (Den) Denmark
|
0:4:36
|
29
|
Samuel Gaze (NZl) New Zealand
|
0:4:39
|
30
|
Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Netherlands
|
0:4:40
|
31
|
Julian Schelb (Ger) Germany
|
0:4:49
|
32
|
Leon Reinhard Kaiser (Ger) Germany
|
0:4:54
|
33
|
Marcel Guerrini (Swi) Switzerland
|
0:4:55
|
34
|
Riley Amos (USA) United States
|
0:5:17
|
35
|
Ulan Bastos Galinski (Bra) Brazil
|
0:5:25
|
36
|
Lennart-Jan Krayer (Ger) Germany
|
0:5:29
|
37
|
Christopher Blevins (USA) United States
|
0:5:50
|
38
|
Logan Sadesky (Can) Canada
|
0:5:58
|
39
|
Joshua Dubau (Fra) France
|
0:6:15
|
40
|
Mario Bair (Aut) Austria
|
0:6:19
|
41
|
Vital Albin (Swi) Switzerland
|
0:6:29
|
42
|
Alex Junior Malacarne (Bra) Brazil
|
0:6:31
|
43
|
Alan Hatherly (RSA) South Africa
|
0:6:37
|
44
|
Jan Zatloukal (Cze) Czechia
|
0:6:44
|
45
|
Sondre Rokke (Nor) Norway
|
0:6:48
|
46
|
Pierre de Froidmont (Bel) Belgium
|
0:6:52
|
47
|
Luke Moir (RSA) South Africa
|
0:7:06
|
48
|
Mats Tubaas Glende (Nor) Norway
|
0:7:06
|
49
|
William Handley (Nor) Norway
|
0:7:26
|
50
|
Tomer Zaltsman (Isr) Israel
|
0:8:09
|
51
|
Krzysztof Łukasik (Pol) Poland
|
0:8:45
|
52
|
Agustin Duran (Arg) Argentina
|Row 51 - Cell 2
|
53
|
Anton Cooper (NZl) New Zealand
|Row 52 - Cell 2
|
54
|
Tyler Orschel (Can) Canada
|Row 53 - Cell 2
|
55
|
Gustavo Xavier de Oliveira Pereira (Bra) Brazil
|Row 54 - Cell 2
|
56
|
Michael Foster (RSA) South Africa
|Row 55 - Cell 2
|
57
|
Carter Woods (Can) Canada
|Row 56 - Cell 2
|
58
|
Ivan Aguilar Villegas (Mex) Mexico
|Row 57 - Cell 2
|
59
|
Christopher Dawson (Irl) Ireland
|Row 58 - Cell 2
|
60
|
Jan Sáska (Cze) Czechia
|Row 59 - Cell 2
|
61
|
Nelson Peña Franco (Col) Colombia
|Row 60 - Cell 2
|
62
|
David Domingo Campos Motos (Spa) Spain
|Row 61 - Cell 2
|
63
|
Juan Ignacio Goudailliez (Arg) Argentina
|Row 62 - Cell 2
|
64
|
Luca Ruwiel (RSA) South Africa
|Row 63 - Cell 2
|
65
|
Johan van Zyl (RSA) South Africa
|Row 64 - Cell 2
|
66
|
Riki Kitabayashi (Jpn) Japan
|Row 65 - Cell 2
|
67
|
Ignacio Gallo Florido (Chi) Chile
|Row 66 - Cell 2
|
68
|
Patrick Pescaru (Rom) Romania
|Row 67 - Cell 2
|
69
|
Roberto Ferreira (Por) Portugal
|Row 68 - Cell 2
|
70
|
Evgenii Evgrafov (Rus) Russia
|Row 69 - Cell 2
|
71
|
Jhonnatan Botero Villegas (Col) Colombia
|Row 70 - Cell 2
|
72
|
Roberto-Dumitru Burta (Rom) Romania
|Row 71 - Cell 2
|
73
|
Oleksandr Koniaiev (Ukr) Ukraine
|Row 72 - Cell 2
|
74
|
Gonçalo Amado (Por) Portugal
|Row 73 - Cell 2
|
75
|
João Cruz (Por) Portugal
|Row 74 - Cell 2
|
76
|
Nicolas Martin Soto (Chi) Chile
|Row 75 - Cell 2
|
77
|
Farzad Khodayari Ref Refugee Cycling Team
|Row 76 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Sebastian Fini Juul (Den) Denmark
|Row 77 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Filippo Fontana (Ita) Italy
|Row 78 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Adair Zabdiel Gutierrez Prieto (Mex) Mexico
|Row 79 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Jose Gerardo Ulloa Arevalo (Mex) Mexico
|Row 80 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Tom Schellekens (Ned) Netherlands
|Row 81 - Cell 2
|
DNS
|
Knut Røhme (Nor) Norway
|Row 82 - Cell 2
|
DNS
|
Gunnar Holmgren (Can) Canada
|Row 83 - Cell 2
|
DNS
|
Victor Koretzky (Fra) France
|Row 84 - Cell 2
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
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