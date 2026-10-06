'I was mad' – Tom Pidcock says two teammates were hit by police motorbike driving against peloton at Tre Valli Varesine

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'Things like this shouldn't happen' says Pinarello-Q36.5 rider

VARESE, ITALY - OCTOBER 06: Tom Pidcock of Great Britain and Team Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team crosses the finish line on second place during the 105th Tre Valli Varesine 2026 a 196.1km one day race from Busto Arsizio to Varese on October 06, 2026 in Busto Varese, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Pidcock has stated that two of his teammates were struck by a police motorbike driving against the direction of the peloton during the Tre Valli Varesine race on Tuesday.

Pidcock was giving a post-race interview to Eurosport and describing the early phase of the race when he mentioned the incident.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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