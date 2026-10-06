'I was mad' – Tom Pidcock says two teammates were hit by police motorbike driving against peloton at Tre Valli Varesine
'Things like this shouldn't happen' says Pinarello-Q36.5 rider
Tom Pidcock has stated that two of his teammates were struck by a police motorbike driving against the direction of the peloton during the Tre Valli Varesine race on Tuesday.
Pidcock was giving a post-race interview to Eurosport and describing the early phase of the race when he mentioned the incident.
"A police motorbike was going the wrong way down the course and crashed into two of our guys. So from this point... well, first of all I wanted to stop racing myself. I was mad. The guys all riding in front of me, for me, and two of them on the floor."
Pidcock revealed that the two riders in question were Marcel Camprubi and his fellow Briton Thomas Gloag.
"Luckily Marcel was ok, he could continue," Pidcock explained.
"Tom was also ok, in the end, but he stopped the race, and he has some stitches in the knee."
Rider safety has been a major talking point in recent years, and vehicle traffic in races has been high up the safety agenda since the death of Finlay Tarling in August.
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"Things like this shouldn’t happen," Pidcock added.
Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.
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