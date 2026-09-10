'We cannot touch him' – Primož Roglič unfazed as he fails to make major gains on Enric Mas in Vuelta a España TT, but team insist 'it's not over'

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'If I step on the bus and say to Primož, it's over; congrats on your second place, then I think he kills me, or he kicks me off' says DS Sven Vanthourenhout

Side view of Primoz Roglic in the Vuelta a Espana time trial
Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Just 33 seconds is what Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) managed to gain on race leader Enric Mas (Movistar) in the crucial stage 18 time trial of the Vuelta a España.

But while his team have refused to say the fight for the red jersey is over despite the 1:37 deficit he still has to make up in the final three stages, the Slovenian himself is perhaps a bit more realistic about his chances.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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