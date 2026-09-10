'It wasn't my best time trial' - Enric Mas plays down superb TT performance that clears road for overall Vuelta a España victory

News
By
Published

Spaniard only loses 33 seconds to arch-rival Primož Roglič, remains 1:37 ahead

Overall race leader Team Movistar&#039;s Spanish rider Enric Mas crosses the finish line of the 18th stage of the Vuelta a Espana 2026
Enric Mas (Image credit: Getty Images)

Onwards and upwards. Enric Mas took another giant step towards winning his first-ever Grand Tour at 31 in the 2026 Vuelta a España as the Movistar racer minimized his losses to Primož Roglič in Thursday's crunch time trial and remains firmly on top of the overall classification.

At the first checkpoint of the 35.2-kilometre time trial across the flatlands of SW Spain, Mas initial time loss of 22 seconds looked significant enough to keep Red Bull's hopes alive that their team leader could open an important gap should the Spaniard begin to weaken significantly in the final two thirds of the pan flat course.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.