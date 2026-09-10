'He's going to be unstoppable in a few years' – Young Scot Callum Thornley tipped for stardom after narrowly missing on Vuelta a España time trial win

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'I think he rides his TT bike every day back home, so it's nice to see it paying off for him' says Red Bull teammate Fisher-Black

Callum Thornley of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe completes stage 17 at Vuelta a España 2026
Callum Thornley of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe finished stage 17 well off the pace but had a strong ITT on stage 18 with only three seconds separating him from the winner (Image credit: Getty Images)

For over an hour during stage 18 of the Vuelta a España, it looked like Scottish rider Callum Thornley (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) was about to shock the established specialists and take victory on his Grand Tour debut, but he was narrowly denied by a flying Stefan Küng (Tudor) by just two seconds.

While it wasn't to be for the 23-year-old in Jerez, just about everyone who commented on him after the stage was only expecting him to kick on and become one of the top triallists in the world.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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