'Sometimes I worried I wouldn't get my old strength back' - Stefan Küng cements comeback from broken femur in Vuelta a España time trial

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Tudor TT specialist claims second Vuelta stage win of career by narrow margin over Callum Thornley

Kung celebrates on the podium with both fists raised and a big smile
Stefan Küng (Tudor Pro Cycling) won stage 18 of the 2026 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Stefan Küng used his newly acquired knowledge of Spanish to answer questions in the mother tongue of most people in the Vuelta a España press room, it sparked considerably more surprise amongst the media than his second stage victory in three years in the Grand Tour.

Both his stage win and his near-fluent use of Spanish were born of the same determination to make the most of his time after a bad injury this spring - and in Jerez de la Frontera's 32.1 kilometre time trial, the success on both counts, sports-wise and in terms of his language skills, was clear.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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