Dylan Groenewegen hit by motorcyclist while training, shares injury update and photos of broken bike

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The Dutch sprinter says the crash 'could have been much worse'

Dylan Groenewegen (Unibet Rose Rockets) during the 2026 Giro d&#039;Italia 2026. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Dylan Groenewegen's next race is uncertain (Image credit: Getty Images)

The remainder of Dylan Groenewegen’s 2026 season is under threat after the Unibet-Rose Rockets rider was hit by a motorcyclist while out training.

The incident, which happened over the weekend, left the Dutch sprinter with a torn muscle in his ribs, though it appears as though his injuries could have been far worse.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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