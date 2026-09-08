Dylan Groenewegen hit by motorcyclist while training, shares injury update and photos of broken bike
The Dutch sprinter says the crash 'could have been much worse'
The remainder of Dylan Groenewegen’s 2026 season is under threat after the Unibet-Rose Rockets rider was hit by a motorcyclist while out training.
The incident, which happened over the weekend, left the Dutch sprinter with a torn muscle in his ribs, though it appears as though his injuries could have been far worse.
"I was involved in a collision with a motorcyclist and suffered a muscle tear around my ribs," Groenewegen wrote in a post on his Instagram account. "Luckily, I escaped without any more serious injuries and feel fortunate that the consequences weren’t worse.
"I’m still able to ride my [bike], although the pain around my ribs makes it difficult to say what the injury will mean for my upcoming races. We’ll monitor how it develops and assess the situation accordingly.
"It could have been much worse, so I’m grateful to have come away from the accident with relatively minor injuries. Again a reminder to please always wear your helmet!"
The images in the post not only show his broken bike – with the front wheel snapped in two – but also the 33-year-old rider apparently waiting at a hospital.
Groenewegen is scheduled to start the GP Fourmies this Sunday and the Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen five days later. Both are races where he has previously performed well, winning the latter and bagging numerous top 10s in both. His team have yet to comment on his participation.
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Groenewegen joined Unibet-Rose Rockets this season and started the year in style, winning his first race of the year, the Clàssica Communitat Valenciana, before going on a run of three consecutive victories, taking the team’s first ever WorldTour success at the Ronde van Brugge in late March.
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A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.
Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.
Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.
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