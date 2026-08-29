‘Right now we have to be with Tadej the person' - UAE Team Emirates-XRG management prioritize Pogačar's recovery after Vuelta a España leader crashes out of race

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Unclear how crash happened, Pogačar tried to continue but unable to remain in race

Team manager of UAE Team Emirates, Matxin Joxean Fernandez meets the media after stage 8 of Vuelta a España
Team manager of UAE Team Emirates, Matxin Joxean Fernandez meets the media after stage 8 of Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shocked, concerned and still trying to absorb what happened in the finale of stage 8 of the Vuelta a España, UAE Team Emirates-XRG management have said that their only priority after Tadej Pogačar crashed out is to support the rider as much as possible.

Some 34 kilometres from the finish, what should have been a totally normal transition stage suddenly warped into disaster for the Slovenian champion as he fell heavily on the left-hand side of the road.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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