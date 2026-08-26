Jump To:

2026 Vuelta a España penalties, fines and yellow cards - Two yellow cards and a relegation handed out on stage 5

News
By
Published

The race jury hands penalties to Alexey Lutsenko and Orluis Aular for deviation from the chosen line during the final sprint

Alessandro Romele, Vincenzo Albanese, Axel Laurance, Orluis Aular, Matthew Brennan, Jordi Meeus prepare to sprint at finish line during the La Vuelta
Alessandro Romele, Vincenzo Albanese, Axel Laurance, Orluis Aular, Matthew Brennan, Jordi Meeus prepare to sprint at finish line during the La Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:

The first penalties of the 2026 Vuelta a España were handed out on stage 5 after some dicey actions in the reduced bunch sprint into Terres de l'Ebre.

Alexey Lutsenko (NSN Cycling) was given a yellow card for deviating from his line in the sprint, while Orluis Aular (Movistar) was relegated from sixth place to 89th, was given a yellow card and docked eight points for elbowing another rider during the sprint.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Editor

Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.