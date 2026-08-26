2026 Vuelta a España penalties, fines and yellow cards - Two yellow cards and a relegation handed out on stage 5

Alessandro Romele, Vincenzo Albanese, Axel Laurance, Orluis Aular, Matthew Brennan, Jordi Meeus prepare to sprint at finish line during the La Vuelta

The first penalties of the 2026 Vuelta a España were handed out on stage 5 after some dicey actions in the reduced bunch sprint into Terres de l'Ebre.

Alexey Lutsenko (NSN Cycling) was given a yellow card for deviating from his line in the sprint, while Orluis Aular (Movistar) was relegated from sixth place to 89th, was given a yellow card and docked eight points for elbowing another rider during the sprint.

Over the three weeks and 21 days of racing in a Grand Tour, there are many chances for riders and teams to break rules – purposefully or inadvertently.

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Penalties can be issued for many things, from small issues like feeding too late in a stage or dropping litter outside the designated zone to bigger ones like dangerous sprint deviations and/or prolonged sticky bottles.

Punishments can include cash fines, ranging from a few hundred Swiss francs to the thousands (fines are always issued in Swiss francs, CHF, the currency of the UCI). Riders can also be punished with time deductions, point deductions in certain classifications, relegation, even disqualification for the most serious infringements.

Penalties are generally proportional to the offence; for example, dropping litter may result in a cash fine, but a sticky bottle that saves time might earn a time penalty. Cash fines are generally deducted from the team's prize money haul at the end of the race.

Dangerous infractions can also earn a rider a yellow card, a system introduced a couple of years ago. If a rider or staff member receives more than one yellow card in the same race, they are disqualified and suspended for seven days. Three in 30 days earns a 14-day suspension, whilst six in a year means a 30-day suspension – though this is yet to happen.

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The race jury hands out penalties and records them in each day's communiqué.

We are tracking all penalties handed out during the 2026 Vuelta a España.

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Vuelta a España 2026 fines, penalties and yellow cards

Stage 1-4

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Stage 5