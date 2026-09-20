Miguel Ángel López doping case 'definitively closed'
UCI states that the Swiss Federal Tribunal has dismissed López's appeal against the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which had dismissed his appeal against the UCI
The doping case involving Miguel Ángel López has been "definitively closed", according to the UCI, after the Colombian rider lost out in his latest – and last – avenue of appeal.
López, a former stage winner at the Tour de France and Vuelta a España, was handed a four-year ban by the UCI in 2024 for 'use and possession' of the prohibited substance Menotropin.
Having unsuccessfully appealed the ban before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), López then appealed against that CAS ruling before the Swiss Federal Tribunal, which has jurisdiction over the Switzerland-based CAS.
"The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) announces that the Swiss Federal Tribunal has dismissed the appeal filed by Colombian rider Miguel Ángel López Moreno against the decision issued by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on 7 May 2025," read a statement from the UCI on Saturday.
"The CAS decision upheld the ruling of the UCI Anti-Doping Tribunal (UCI ADT), which had found Mr López guilty of using and possessing a prohibited substance concomitantly with the 2022 Giro d’Italia.
"The case is now definitively closed."
The CAS is usually considered the final route of appeal but López took his case one step further than most and would now appear to have run out of options. He remains banned through 24 July 2027.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
López was handed the ban in 2024 but it was backdated to July 25, 2023. At that time, he had already left the WorldTour cycling scene and returned to racing in Colombia – with great success – after his Astana team terminated his contract towards the end of 2022 over his links to the Spanish doctor Marcos Maynar. López denied wrongdoing at this time and described his dismissal as "abusive termination without just cause".
Maynar was at the centre of Operación Ilex, an investigation between the Spanish police and the Spanish anti-doping agency. Evidence from that case was used to charge López with an anti-doping rule violation, with the UCI detailing "the interception of a parcel containing Menotropin that was addressed to Mr López concomitantly with the 2022 Giro d’Italia".
López has always maintained his innocence, and of the UCI's ban he said: "The offence does not exist, and the ban is unjustified."
Subscribe to Cyclingnews for comprehensive race coverage of both the UCI Road and Gravel World Championships, alongside the final monument of the season, Il Lombardia. Subscribers get unlimited access to exclusive analysis from our expert columnists, in-depth features and industry-leading tech insight. Plus, the Cyclingnews app lets you follow the action wherever you go! Join today.
Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.