Miguel Ángel López doping case 'definitively closed'

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UCI states that the Swiss Federal Tribunal has dismissed López's appeal against the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which had dismissed his appeal against the UCI

Colombia&#039;s Miguel Angel Lopez gestures before the start of the 7th stage of the Vuelta a San Juan 2023, in San Juan, Argentina, on January 29, 2023. (Photo by Andres Larrovere / AFP)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The doping case involving Miguel Ángel López has been "definitively closed", according to the UCI, after the Colombian rider lost out in his latest – and last – avenue of appeal.

López, a former stage winner at the Tour de France and Vuelta a España, was handed a four-year ban by the UCI in 2024 for 'use and possession' of the prohibited substance Menotropin.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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