Life Time Grand Prix: Tobias Kongstad surges from nine-rider sprint to win elite men's gravel race at Big Sugar Classic

Race Results
By
Published

Series contenders Mārtiņš Blūms, Cole Paton and Matt Wilson finish in top five

Tobias Mørch Kongstad (PAS Racing) wins 2026 Big Sugar Classic gravel race in Bentonville, Arkansas from nine-rider sprint
Tobias Mørch Kongstad (PAS Racing) wins 2026 Big Sugar Classic gravel race in Bentonville, Arkansas from nine-rider sprint (Image credit: Life Time)
Jump To:

Tobias Mørch Kongstad (PAS Racing) led out a nine-rider sprint and won the Life Time 2026 Big Sugar Classic gravel race on Saturday in Bentonville, Arkansas.

The third-placed finisher at this year's Unbound Gravel 200 was part of an early breakaway and then chased back to the lead pack to take the win in 4:36:03. He finished ahead of a pair of Life Time Grand Prix contenders, Mārtiņš Blūms (Velo Express) taking second and Cole Paton (Giant-RCC) in third.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.