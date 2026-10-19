Melisa Rollins leaves gravel and mountain biking behind to embark on road career with EF Education-Oatly

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'I feel like I’ve kind of reached the summit of my goals for the off-road races' says two-time Leadville 100 champion

Melisa Rollins celebrates a solo win at 2026 Leadville Trail 100 MTB, her second victory at the Colorado mountain bike race
Melisa Rollins in the Leadville 100 (Image credit: Life Time)

Melisa Rollins is hanging up her off-road wheels to embark on a top-tier road racing journey with EF Education-Oatly, having signed a two-year contract with the WorldTour outfit beginning in 2027.

The two-time Leadville 100 champion and reigning US cross-country marathon national champion said she felt like she had reached the height of her off-road career and is revelling in a career change.

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Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
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Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

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