Vuelta a España: Bastien Tronchon stuns field with stage 10 victory

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Magnus Cort second while Thibau Nys edges Wout van Aert for final spot on podium

Bastien Tronchon (Groupama - FDJ United) wins stage 10 of the 2026 Vuelta a España in Elche de la Sierra, Spain. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
Vuelta a España: Bastien Tronchon (Groupama - FDJ United) wins stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Bastien Tronchon (Groupama-FDJ United) took a huge and surprising win on stage 10 of the Vuelta a España, coming round two late attackers right in the final metres to win a messy sprint into Elche de la Sierra.

The peloton had to chase down a late move from Yevgeniy Fedorov (XDS Astana) and Xabier Azparren (Pinarello Q36.5) in the challenging final kilometre, and it looked like they might not make it, but a huge turn of speed saw Tronchon come round the pair to win.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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