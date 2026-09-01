Vuelta a España: Bastien Tronchon stuns field with stage 10 victory
Magnus Cort second while Thibau Nys edges Wout van Aert for final spot on podium
Bastien Tronchon (Groupama-FDJ United) took a huge and surprising win on stage 10 of the Vuelta a España, coming round two late attackers right in the final metres to win a messy sprint into Elche de la Sierra.
The peloton had to chase down a late move from Yevgeniy Fedorov (XDS Astana) and Xabier Azparren (Pinarello Q36.5) in the challenging final kilometre, and it looked like they might not make it, but a huge turn of speed saw Tronchon come round the pair to win.
Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility) took second whilst Thibau Nys (Lidl-Trek) finished third after a punchy and attacking finale and fast finish.
Visma-Lease a Bike did much of the chasing on Tuesday as several riders and teams tried to disrupt the chances for a sprint, with stage winner Matthew Brennan taking up the role of helper with some big turns to set up Wout van Aert. However, their efforts were not rewarded, with Van Aert setting for fourth, though he does add points to his green jersey campaign.
Earlier in the day, a seven-rider breakaway had been up the road for much of the stage, but the final survivor, Fredrik Dversnes (Uno-X Mobility), was caught in the final 5km after the peloton shut down several late attacks.
For unbeatable coverage across road, gravel and tech, subscribe to Cyclingnews. You'll get comprehensive race coverage of La Vuelta a España, subscriber-exclusive analysis from our expert columnists, in-depth features and industry-leading tech insight. Plus, the Cyclingnews app lets you follow the action wherever you go! Join today.
More to come...
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Results
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
4:07:41
|
2
|
Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
Wout Van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease A Bike
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|
5
|
Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
6
|
Xabier Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
7
|
Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|
8
|
Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Movistar
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|
9
|
Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|
10
|
Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) NSN Cycling
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time Gap
|
1
|
Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|
32:41:44
|
2
|
Primož Roglič (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:01:18
|
3
|
Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:01:39
|
4
|
Edgar Oscar Onley (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|
0:02:20
|
5
|
Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:03:26
|
6
|
Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
0:03:55
|
7
|
Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:04:09
|
8
|
Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) XDS Astana
|
0:04:39
|
9
|
Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:07:33
|
10
|
Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:08:05
Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.