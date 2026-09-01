Vuelta a España: Bastien Tronchon stuns field with stage 10 victory

Bastien Tronchon (Groupama-FDJ United) took a huge and surprising win on stage 10 of the Vuelta a España, coming round two late attackers right in the final metres to win a messy sprint into Elche de la Sierra.

The peloton had to chase down a late move from Yevgeniy Fedorov (XDS Astana) and Xabier Azparren (Pinarello Q36.5) in the challenging final kilometre, and it looked like they might not make it, but a huge turn of speed saw Tronchon come round the pair to win.

Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility) took second whilst Thibau Nys (Lidl-Trek) finished third after a punchy and attacking finale and fast finish.

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Visma-Lease a Bike did much of the chasing on Tuesday as several riders and teams tried to disrupt the chances for a sprint, with stage winner Matthew Brennan taking up the role of helper with some big turns to set up Wout van Aert. However, their efforts were not rewarded, with Van Aert setting for fourth, though he does add points to his green jersey campaign.

Earlier in the day, a seven-rider breakaway had been up the road for much of the stage, but the final survivor, Fredrik Dversnes (Uno-X Mobility), was caught in the final 5km after the peloton shut down several late attacks.

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Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage 10 top 10 Rank Name Result 1 Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 4:07:41 2 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease A Bike Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Xabier Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Pinarello-Q36.5 Row 5 - Cell 2 7 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 6 - Cell 2 8 Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Movistar Row 7 - Cell 2 9 Jordan Labrosse (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM Row 8 - Cell 2 10 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) NSN Cycling Row 9 - Cell 2