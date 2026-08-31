'Starting to plan for next year will likely be great motivation for Tadej' - Multiple crash victim Mikel Landa recommends Pogačar look ahead to 2027 after his Vuelta a España abandon

News
By
Published

Basque veteran 'steadily improving' following his own slow recovery from broken pelvis injury in Itzulia

Mikel Landa (Soudal Quick-Step) during the 2026 Vuelta a Burgos 2026, in Lagunas de Neila, Spain. (Photo by Antonio Baixauli/Getty Images)
Mikel Landa at the 2026 Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Tadej Pogačar begins his slow recovery process from his major crash in the Vuelta a España, Basque stage racing specialist Mikel Landa recommends that one way that the UAE Team Emirates leader could try to get over the setback on a mental level is by beginning to plan for 2027.

Pogačar's crash has left the Slovenian star with a broken collarbone and a broken neck vertebrae, as well as wrecking his plans to try and conquer the only Grand Tour he has never won.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.