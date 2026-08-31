As Tadej Pogačar begins his slow recovery process from his major crash in the Vuelta a España, Basque stage racing specialist Mikel Landa recommends that one way that the UAE Team Emirates leader could try to get over the setback on a mental level is by beginning to plan for 2027.

Pogačar's crash has left the Slovenian star with a broken collarbone and a broken neck vertebrae, as well as wrecking his plans to try and conquer the only Grand Tour he has never won.

Currently taking part in the Vuelta a España but on his own comeback trail from his latest injuries in a career beset by misfortunes, Landa is only now finding his way back to full form after breaking his pelvis in April in a crash in Itzulia, he told Cyclingnews.

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So given his multiple experiences of major injuries, which have seen him abandon the Giro d'Italia in the first week of racing in both 2025 and 2021, as well as the Itzulia Basque Country on several occasions, Landa has considerable first-hand knowledge of how best to handle the recovery process, too. And whilst it remains possible, at least for now, that Pogačar will race again in 2026, Landa feels looking into the mid-term and long-term will also help the Slovenian star get over his dramatic setback.

"One key thing could be to think about next year a bit and looking ahead. He's still got lots of possible goals," Landa told Cyclingnews on Sunday.

"This is the first really bad crash he's had, and this isn't an easy sport, even if he's the king of the show.

"So he needs to have that extra morale boost for sure and starting to plan for next year will likely be a great source of motivation for Tadej."

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Whilst wishing all the best for Pogačar himself, Landa said he had found it "heartening" that the peloton had collectively slowed down when the Vuelta leader crashed, "to see if there was any way he could get back into the race."

"When things like this happen, it brings us together and respect for the rivals is a big part of that," Landa said.

Regarding his own recovery from his broken pelvis, Landa began the Vuelta feeling very uncertain of how his form would be, telling reporters he had no idea what he could achieve. However, his motivation is on the rise again as he's "feeling more and more a part of the race and more confident for the last two weeks."

"The injury I got from the crash in Itzulia, my fractured pelvis, has sorted itself out now," he explained to Cyclingnews. "That was responsible for everything, at first the bones weren't setting properly but now they're no longer giving me any problems."

"Right now, it's more a question of lack of form. I've barely raced all year and I'm lacking that race rhythm."

Running 47th overall, and a long way out of the fight for the top spots overall, Landa agrees that the absence of Pogačar constitutes a major game-changer in the GC hierarchy.

"The race is really open now and we'll have to see what happens, but I expect there will be a big battle between Mas, Gall and Roglič for the final victory."

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