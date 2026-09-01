UCI Road World Championships past winners
Elite champions throughout history in elite men's and women's races
|
Year
|
Rider Name (Country)
|
2025
|
Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia)
|
2024
|
Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia)
|
2023
|
Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands)
|
2022
|
Remco Evenepoel (Belgium)
|
2021
|
Julian Alaphilippe (France)
|
2020
|
Julian Alaphilippe (France)
|
2019
|
Mads Pedersen (Denmark)
|
2018
|
Alejandro Valverde (Spain)
|
2017
|
Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
|
2016
|
Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
|
2015
|
Peter Sagan (Slovakia)
|
2014
|
Michał Kwiatkowski (Poland)
|
2013
|
Rui Costa (Portugal)
|
2012
|
Philippe Gilbert (Belgium)
|
2011
|
Mark Cavendish (Great Britain)
|
2010
|
Thor Hushovd (Norway)
|
2009
|
Cadel Evans (Australia)
|
2008
|
Alessandro Ballan (Italy)
|
2007
|
Paolo Bettini (Italy)
|
2006
|
Paolo Bettini (Italy)
|
2005
|
Tom Boonen (Belgium)
|
2004
|
Óscar Freire (Spain)
|
2003
|
Igor Astarloa (Spain)
|
2002
|
Mario Cipollini (Italy)
|
2001
|
Óscar Freire (Spain)
|
2000
|
Romāns Vainšteins (Latvia)
|
1999
|
Óscar Freire (Spain)
|
1998
|
Oscar Camenzind (Switzerland)
|
1997
|
Laurent Brochard (France)
|
1996
|
Johan Museeuw (Belgium)
|
1995
|
Abraham Olano (Spain)
|
1994
|
Luc Leblanc (France)
|
1993
|
Lance Armstrong (United States Of America)
|
1992
|
Gianni Bugno (Italy)
|
1991
|
Gianni Bugno (Italy)
|
1990
|
Rudy Dhaenens (Belgium)
|
1989
|
Greg LeMond (United States Of America)
|
1988
|
Maurizio Fondriest (Italy)
|
1987
|
Stephen Roche (Ireland)
|
1986
|
Moreno Argentin (Italy)
|
1985
|
Joop Zoetemelk (Netherlands)
|
1984
|
Claude Criquielion (Belgium)
|
1983
|
Greg LeMond (United States Of America)
|
1982
|
Giuseppe Saronni (Italy)
|
1981
|
Freddy Maertens (Belgium)
|
1980
|
Bernard Hinault (France)
|
1979
|
Jan Raas (Netherlands)
|
1978
|
Gerrie Knetemann (Netherlands)
|
1977
|
Francesco Moser (Italy)
|
1976
|
Freddy Maertens (Belgium)
|
1975
|
Hennie Kuiper (Netherlands)
|
1974
|
Eddy Merckx (Belgium)
|
1973
|
Felice Gimondi (Italy)
|
1972
|
Marino Basso (Italy)
|
1971
|
Eddy Merckx (Belgium)
|
1970
|
Jean-Pierre Monseré (Belgium)
|
1969
|
Harm Ottenbros (Netherlands)
|
1968
|
Vittorio Adorni (Italy)
|
1967
|
Eddy Merckx (Belgium)
|
1966
|
Rudi Altig FRG
|
1965
|
Tom Simpson (Great Britain)
|
1964
|
Jan Janssen (Netherlands)
|
1963
|
Benoni Beheyt (Belgium)
|
1962
|
Jean Stablinski (France)
|
1961
|
Rik Van Looy (Belgium)
|
1960
|
Rik Van Looy (Belgium)
|
1959
|
André Darrigade (France)
|
1958
|
Ercole Baldini (Italy)
|
1957
|
Rik Van Steenbergen (Belgium)
|
1956
|
Rik Van Steenbergen (Belgium)
|
1955
|
Stan Ockers (Belgium)
|
1954
|
Louison Bobet (France)
|
1953
|
Fausto Coppi (Italy)
|
1952
|
Heinz Müller FRG
|
1951
|
Ferdinand Kübler (Switzerland)
|
1950
|
Briek Schotte (Belgium)
|
1949
|
Rik Van Steenbergen (Belgium)
|
1948
|
Briek Schotte (Belgium)
|
1947
|
Theo Middelkamp (Netherlands)
|
1946
|
Hans Knecht (Switzerland)
|
1938
|
Marcel Kint (Belgium)
|
1937
|
Eloi Meulenberg (Belgium)
|
1936
|
Antonin Magne (France)
|
1935
|
Jean Aerts (Belgium)
|
1934
|
Karel Kaers (Belgium)
|
1933
|
Georges Speicher (France)
|
1932
|
Alfredo Binda (Italy)
|
1931
|
Learco Guerra (Italy)
|
1930
|
Alfredo Binda (Italy)
|
1929
|
Georges Ronsse (Belgium)
|
1928
|
Georges Ronsse (Belgium)
|
1927
|
Alfredo Binda (Italy)
|
Year
|
Rider Name (Country)
|
2025
|
Magdeleine Vallières (Canada)
|
2024
|
Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
|
2023
|
Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
|
2022
|
Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)
|
2021
|
Elisa Balsamo (Italy)
|
2020
|
Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands)
|
2019
|
Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)
|
2018
|
Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands)
|
2017
|
Chantal Blaak (Netherlands)
|
2016
|
Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
|
2015
|
Lizzie Armitstead (Great Britain)
|
2014
|
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (France)
|
2013
|
Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
|
2012
|
Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
|
2011
|
Giorgia Bronzini (Italy)
|
2010
|
Giorgia Bronzini (Italy)
|
2009
|
Tatiana Guderzo (Italy)
|
2008
|
Nicole Cooke (Great Britain)
|
2007
|
Marta Bastianelli (Italy)
|
2006
|
Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
|
2005
|
Regina Schleicher (Germany)
|
2004
|
Judith Arndt (Germany)
|
2003
|
Susanne Ljungskog (Sweden)
|
2002
|
Susanne Ljungskog (Sweden)
|
2001
|
Rasa Polikevičiūtė (Lithuania)
|
2000
|
Zinaida Stahurskaia (Belarus)
|
1999
|
Edita Pučinskaitė (Lithuania)
|
1998
|
Diana Žiliūtė (Lithuania)
|
1997
|
Alessandra Cappellotto (Italy)
|
1996
|
Barbara Heeb (Switzerland)
|
1995
|
Jeannie Longo (France)
|
1994
|
Monica Valvik (Norway)
|
1993
|
Leontien van Moorsel (Netherlands)
|
1992
|
No race
|
1991
|
Leontien van Moorsel (Netherlands)
|
1990
|
Catherine Marsal (France)
|
1989
|
Jeannie Longo (France)
|
1988
|
No race
|
1987
|
Jeannie Longo (France)
|
1986
|
Jeannie Longo (France)
|
1985
|
Jeannie Longo (France)
|
1984
|
No race
|
1983
|
Marianne Berglund (Sweden)
|
1982
|
Mandy Jones (Great Britain)
|
1981
|
Ute Enzenauer FRG
|
1980
|
Beth Heiden (United States Of America)
|
1979
|
Petra de Bruijn (Netherlands)
|
1978
|
Beate Habetz FRG
|
1977
|
Josiane Bost (France)
|
1976
|
Keetie van Oosten-Hage (Netherlands)
|
1975
|
Tineke Fopma (Netherlands)
|
1974
|
Geneviève Gambillon (France)
|
1973
|
Nicole Vandenbroeck (Belgium)
|
1972
|
Geneviève Gambillon (France)
|
1971
|
Anna Konkina URS
|
1970
|
Anna Konkina URS
|
1969
|
Audrey McElmury (United States Of America)
|
1968
|
Keetie van Oosten-Hage (Netherlands)
|
1967
|
Beryl Burton (Great Britain)
|
1966
|
Yvonne Reynders (Belgium)
|
1965
|
Elisabeth Eicholz GDR
|
1964
|
Emma Sonka URS
|
1963
|
Yvonne Reynders (Belgium)
|
1962
|
Marie-Rose Gaillard (Belgium)
|
1961
|
Yvonne Reynders (Belgium)
|
1960
|
Beryl Burton (Great Britain)
|
1959
|
Yvonne Reynders (Belgium)
|
1958
|
Elsy Jacobs (Luxembourg)
|
Year
|
Rider Name (Country)
|
2025
|
Remco Evenepoel (Belgium)
|
2024
|
Remco Evenepoel (Belgium)
|
2023
|
Remco Evenepoel (Belgium)
|
2022
|
Tobias Foss (Norway)
|
2021
|
Filippo Ganna (Italy)
|
2020
|
Filippo Ganna (Italy)
|
2019
|
Rohan Dennis (Australia)
|
2018
|
Rohan Dennis (Australia)
|
2017
|
Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands)
|
2016
|
Tony Martin (Germany)
|
2015
|
Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus)
|
2014
|
Bradley Wiggins (Great Britain)
|
2013
|
Tony Martin (Germany)
|
2012
|
Tony Martin (Germany)
|
2011
|
Tony Martin (Germany)
|
2010
|
Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland)
|
2009
|
Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland)
|
2008
|
Bert Grabsch (Germany)
|
2007
|
Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland)
|
2006
|
Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland)
|
2005
|
Michael Rogers (Australia)
|
2004
|
Michael Rogers (Australia)
|
2003
|
Michael Rogers (Australia)
|
2002
|
Santiago Botero (Colombia)
|
2001
|
Jan Ullrich (Germany)
|
2000
|
Serhiy Honchar (Ukraine)
|
1999
|
Jan Ullrich (Germany)
|
1998
|
Abraham Olano (Spain)
|
1997
|
Laurent Jalabert (France)
|
1996
|
Alex Zülle (Switzerland)
|
1995
|
Miguel Indurain (Spain)
|
1994
|
Chris Boardman (Great Britain)
|
Year
|
Rider Name (Country)
|
2025
|
Marlen Reusser (Switzerland)
|
2024
|
Grace Brown (Australia)
|
2023
|
Chloe Dygert (United States of America)
|
2022
|
Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands)
|
2021
|
Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands)
|
2020
|
Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands)
|
2019
|
Chloé Dygert Owen (United States Of America)
|
2018
|
Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)
|
2017
|
Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)
|
2016
|
Amber Neben (United States Of America)
|
2015
|
Linda Villumsen (New Zealand)
|
2014
|
Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
|
2013
|
Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands)
|
2012
|
Judith Arndt (Germany)
|
2011
|
Judith Arndt (Germany)
|
2010
|
Emma Pooley (Great Britain)
|
2009
|
Kristin Armstrong (United States Of America)
|
2008
|
Amber Neben (United States Of America)
|
2007
|
Hanka Kupfernagel (Germany)
|
2006
|
Kristin Armstrong (United States Of America)
|
2005
|
Karin Thürig (Switzerland)
|
2004
|
Karin Thürig (Switzerland)
|
2003
|
Joane Somarriba (Spain)
|
2002
|
Zulfiya Zabirova (Russian Federation)
|
2001
|
Jeannie Longo (France)
|
2000
|
Mari Holden (United States Of America)
|
1999
|
Leontien Zijlaard-Van Moorsel (Netherlands)
|
1998
|
Leontien Zijlaard-Van Moorsel (Netherlands)
|
1997
|
Jeannie Longo (France)
|
1996
|
Jeannie Longo (France)
|
1995
|
Jeannie Longo (France)
|
1994
|
Karen Kurreck (United States Of America)
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