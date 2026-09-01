Up close and personal with Tom Pidcock's World Championship-winning Pinarello Dogma XC

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Electronic suspension and a curious wheel and tyre package for the new World Champion

Tom Pidcock&#039;s 2026 Pinarello XC mountain bike from the Val di Sole world championships
(Image credit: Neal Hunt)

Tom Pidcock raced to a sensational win in the elite mens UCI Mountain Bike World Championships at Vale di Sole, Italy, on Sunday.

Pidcock, like his great rival Mathieu van der Poel, started on the fifth row, but unlike Van der Poel, who finished in 30th position, he powered through the field before soloing clear to take a fine win.

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Neal Hunt
Neal Hunt
Freelance reviewer

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