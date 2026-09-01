Up close and personal with Tom Pidcock's World Championship-winning Pinarello Dogma XC

Pidcock, like his great rival Mathieu van der Poel, started on the fifth row, but unlike Van der Poel, who finished in 30th position, he powered through the field before soloing clear to take a fine win.
Two-time Olympic champion. World champion in 2023. European champion twice over. Nine individual World Cup wins and counting. On paper, there was no rider in the Val di Sole field with a palmares remotely close to Pidcock's. He has been a dominant force in pretty much every XC race he has entered over the last few years; but this year has offered precious few days to prove it.
A lack of MTB race days made no difference; Pidcock was untouchable on his Pinarello Dogma XC bike. Cyclingnews was on the ground at Val di Sole, and we took a good look at Pidcock's bike ahead of the race.
The bike: A Dogma XC built for one rider
The Pinarello Dogma XC is a bike developed in close collaboration with Pidcock himself, and it's every bit as purpose-built and uncompromising as its rider.
It's an aggressive, almost old-school take on the modern XC bike, and quite different from the longer-travel, slacker, more trail-focused bikes in the rest of the World Cup field.
Pidcock usually runs a very trick-looking European Champs paint scheme, but since he isn't allowed to use it for this race, Pinarello created this for him, a paint scheme that not only works well with his GB kit, but the graphics also match the Cherry Red RockShox SID SL fork lowers perfectly.
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The suspension is unchanged from last season's winning formula: RockShox's electronic Flight Attendant system is fitted front and rear, with a SID SL Ultimate fork paired to a SIDLuxe Ultimate shock.
The system automatically switches damping modes according to terrain and effort without Pidcock needing to think about a lockout lever on the climbs. It's a clean, tried-and-tested system that XC riders have widely adopted.