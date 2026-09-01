'Maybe there are people who don’t understand it at my age' – 42-year-old Mavi García delays retirement to spend another year with UAE Team L'IMAD

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'This is a job where you always have to keep breaking barriers whenever possible' says Spaniard

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - AUGUST 3: Mavi Garcia of Spain and UAE TEAM ADQ prior to the 5th Tour de France Femmes 2026, Stage 3 a 156.5km stage from Geneva to Poligny / #UCIWT / August 3, 2026 in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo by Silvina Brodersohn - CameraSport).
García will turn 43 in January (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mavi García has pushed back her plans for retirement, signing a new one-year contract extension with UAE Team L'IMAD that will take her through to the end of 2027, by which point she’ll be 43 years old.

The Spaniard returned to the UAE team, where she spent a successful 2022 campaign, this year and after a strong season that has taken in all three Grand Tours, she has decided she’s not done yet with professional cycling.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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