Philadelphia Cycling Classic men: Tim Torn Teutenberg sprints to first pro victory from late breakaway

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Ronald Donaldson is second and Jonas Rutsch takes third in revived American race

Tim Tom Teutenberg (Lidl-Trek) wins Philadelphia Cycling Classic
Tim Tom Teutenberg (Lidl-Trek) wins Philadelphia Cycling Classic (Image credit: Brian Black Hodes/Philadelphia Cycling Classic)
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Tim Torn Teutenberg outsprinted his two late breakaway companions to win the revived Philadelphia Cycling Classic. The German rider launched his sprint early to claim the victory ahead of Ronald Donaldson (Jayco Alula) and Jonas Rutsch (Lotto-Intermarché).

Advantaged by Lidl-Trek’s numbers in the race, the 24-year-old had two teammates in a group of 10 inside of the final five kilometres with Seb Grindley and US champion Quinn Simmons who had just chased back on.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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