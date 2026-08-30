Philadelphia Cycling Classic men: Tim Torn Teutenberg sprints to first pro victory from late breakaway
Ronald Donaldson is second and Jonas Rutsch takes third in revived American race
Tim Torn Teutenberg outsprinted his two late breakaway companions to win the revived Philadelphia Cycling Classic. The German rider launched his sprint early to claim the victory ahead of Ronald Donaldson (Jayco Alula) and Jonas Rutsch (Lotto-Intermarché).
Advantaged by Lidl-Trek’s numbers in the race, the 24-year-old had two teammates in a group of 10 inside of the final five kilometres with Seb Grindley and US champion Quinn Simmons who had just chased back on.
Along with Rutsch and Donaldson, the lead group also included Luke Lamperti (EF Education-EasyPost), Riley Sheehan (NSN), Simone Gualdi (Lotto-Intermarché), Ben Oliver (Modern Adventure), and Eder Frayre (L39ION of Los Angeles).
Rutsch attacked the group with 3.5 kilometres to go with Donaldson and Rutsch quickly jumping on his wheel as they tackled Lemon Hill for the final time with Teutenberg coming across around one kilometre later.
With 800 metres to go, the three had a 10-second lead on the chasers, as they sped towards the finish line, making their way around lapped riders.
“I think it was quite a tactical race. You never knew which attack would go and would continue, and then wait to see how we do it and try to be there with numbers. And we knew Quinn was super strong, so that he would somehow find his way and make to the front, and that's what he did. And then I tried slowly a bit down in the group, and then when he arrived in the group, he immediately attacked. It was super good. I think the guys had to invest a lot, and then we played the numbers.”
Having beaten Donaldson in a sprint in the past, and taken the win at Paris-Roubaix Espoirs in 2024, Teutenberg was confident in his sprint, and then he used the lapped riders on the course to his advantage.
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“So I knew normally I should be faster, but you never know. And then I don't like normally to go from the front, but then with some people that we left in front of me, so I tried to get a bit of shelter behind them, and then it was a bit of cat and mouse waiting, and then I don't know with 220 [metres] to go or something, I just went with all I had.”
How it unfolded
After a flurry of attacks came to nought on the first lap, Philadelphia native Robin Carpenter (Modern Adventure Cycling), Colby Lange (Project Echelon), Killian O'Brien (Team Skyline), Joshua Lebo and Thomas Sullivan (Meridian Racing), Luke Walter (Competitive Edge) and David Lozano (Team Novo Nordisk) formed the day's first breakaway, although Walter was replaced by Derek Gee-West (Lidl-Trek) on lap two. Jonas Rutsch (Lotto Intermarché) tried to bridge across the gap of around one minute, but eventually went back to the peloton after the effort proved too much.
The breakaway's advantage stabilised at 1:40 even after Lebo lost contact on the fourth lap. However, with 97km to go on lap five of eight 23.2km circuits, an attack split the peloton until a crash of two riders, one each from Modern Adventure and Lotto Intermarché, caused a slowdown and the peloton reformed.
Lozano led the breakaway across the top of Manayunk Wall for the fifth time to extend his lead in the mountains classification but the escapees' advantage was falling quickly. Once the team cars were pulled out from in between the groups, it signalled an imminent end for the breakaway. A group of 11 riders split from the peloton on the climb and were in hot pursuit, and, after Lozano dropped back as the chasers drew closer, the two lead groups came together with a larger group making contact, too.
Not long after the start of lap six, Filippo Magli (Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber) made a solo move that was quickly brought back by a peloton with only about 25 riders.
On the Manayunk Wall for the sixth time, NSN drove the pace into the climb, with Riley Sheehan forging a very promising four-rider breakaway with Bob Donaldson (Jayco Alula), Luke Lamperti (EF Education-EasyPost) and Tim Torn Teutenberg (Lidl-Trek). The peloton shattered to bits because of the injection of pace, and four riders formed the first chase: Lidl-Trek's Sebastian Grindley, Rutsch, Ben Oliver (Modern Adventure) and Eder Frayre (L39ION of Los Angeles).
The first two groups came together before the start of lap seven of eight, with Gee and teammate Tao Geoghegan Hart, Cedric Beullens (Lotto Intermarché), Lange and Martin Marcelussi (Bardiani) chasing at 1:15. They were joined by Magli and five others, including US champion Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek), with the rest of the peloton seemingly out of the race.
After the wall, it was only Simmons and Simone Gualdi (Lotto Intermarché) left in pursuit at 35 seconds. Another group was 40 seconds further back, with two Bardiani riders, Magli and Marcellusi, Colby Simmons (EF Education-EasyPost) - Quinn Simmons' younger brother - Luka Mezgec (Jayco Alula), Gee, and Filippo Rodolfo (Novo Nordisk)was behind at 1:05.
Quinn Simmons and Gualdi had closed to 30 seconds before the Manayunk Wall when Grindley punctured out of the lead group and, after a wheel change, was able to get up to his teammate and help chase.
Donaldson, Sheehan, Lamperti, Teutenberg and Rutsch led over the top on the last ascent of Manayunk Wall, having lost Oliver and Frayre on the climb, but the pair were able to rejoin after the descent.
As the race headed into the two short laps, the chasing trio still had 25 seconds to make up on the leading seven, who were cooperating nicely, with the US Champion doing most of the work.
The two groups came together on the first of two frantic short circuits, with Rutsch, Donaldson and Teutenberg powering away on Lemon Hill.
Results
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time Gap
|
1
|
Tim Torn Teutenberg (Ger) Lidl-Trek
|
04:20:55
|
2
|
Robert Donaldson (GBr) Team Jayco-AlUla
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Lotto-Intermarché
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
Riley Sheehan (USA) NSN Cycling Team
|
00:00:22
|
5
|
Luke Lamperti (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|
00:00:22
|
6
|
Simone Gualdi (Ita) Lotto-Intermarché
|
00:00:22
|
7
|
Ben Oliver (NZl) Modern Adventure
|
00:00:22
|
8
|
Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) L39Ion Of Los Angeles
|
00:00:22
|
9
|
Quinn Simmons (USA) Lidl-Trek
|
00:00:22
|
10
|
Seb Grindley (GBr) Lidl-Trek Future Racing
|
00:00:48
|
11
|
Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Jayco-AlUla
|
00:03:35
|
12
|
Filippo Ridolfo (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|
00:03:35
|
13
|
Derek Gee-West (Can) Lidl-Trek
|
00:03:39
|
14
|
Martin Marcellusi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:05:31
|
15
|
Filippo Magli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:05:31
|
16
|
Colby Simmons (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|
00:05:33
|
17
|
Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) NSN Cycling Team
|
00:07:04
|
18
|
Daniel Moreira (Por) Hagens Berman Jayco
|
00:07:04
|
19
|
Valentino Kamberaj (Alb) Team Skyline
|
00:07:04
|
20
|
Jim Brown (GBr) L39Ion Of Los Angeles
|
00:07:04
|
21
|
Dries De Pooter (Bel) Team Jayco-AlUla
|
00:07:04
|
22
|
Scott Mcgill (USA) Modern Adventure
|
00:07:04
|
23
|
Cédric Beullens (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
00:07:04
|
24
|
Sergio Henao (Col) Nu Colombia
|
00:07:04
|
25
|
Kelland O’Brien (Aus) Team Jayco-AlUla
|
00:07:04
|
26
|
Filippo Turconi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:07:04
|
27
|
Rotem Tene (Isr) NSN Cycling Team
|
00:07:04
|
28
|
Matthew Fox (Aus) Lotto-Intermarché
|
00:07:04
|
29
|
Alessio Martinelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:07:04
|
30
|
Kieran Haug (USA) Modern Adventure
|
00:07:04
|
31
|
Garrett Beshore (USA) Meridian Racing P/B De La Uz
|
00:07:04
|
32
|
Eric Brunner (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|
00:07:04
|
33
|
Emil Nymand Nielsen (Den) NSN Cycling Team
|
00:07:04
|
34
|
Ben Juracich (USA) Meridian Racing P/B De La Uz
|
00:07:04
|
35
|
Colby Lange (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|
00:07:04
|
36
|
Matthew Walls (Irl) APS Pro Cycling
|
00:07:04
|
37
|
Marcis Shelton (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
|
00:07:04
|
38
|
Killian O'Brien (Irl) Team Skyline
|
00:07:04
|
39
|
Noah Granigan (USA) L39Ion Of Los Angeles
|
00:07:04
|
40
|
Javier Jamaica (Col) Nu Colombia
|
00:07:04
|
41
|
Robin Carpenter (USA) Modern Adventure
|
00:07:04
|
42
|
Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Lidl-Trek
|
00:07:04
|
43
|
Richard Arnopol (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|
00:07:04
|
44
|
Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|
00:07:04
|
45
|
Samuel Boardman (USA) Modern Adventure
|
00:07:04
|
46
|
Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|
00:07:10
|
47
|
David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|
00:09:06
|
48
|
Antonio Polga (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|
00:09:06
|
49
|
Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|
00:09:06
|
50
|
Quinten De Graeve (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|
00:09:06
|
51
|
Juan Jose Lopez (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|
00:09:06
|
52
|
Ethan Dunham (USA) APS Pro Cycling
|
00:09:06
|
DNS
|
Kai Lokey (USA) Meridian Racing P/B De La Uz
|Row 52 - Cell 2
|
DNS
|
Stephen Bassett (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|Row 53 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Liam Flanagan (USA) APS Pro Cycling
|Row 54 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Andrew Lydic (USA) APS Pro Cycling
|Row 55 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Alex St. Andre (USA) APS Pro Cycling
|Row 56 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Patrick Welch (USA) APS Pro Cycling
|Row 57 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Lorenzo Conforti (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|Row 58 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Santiago Ferraro (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|Row 59 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Ryan Drummond (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
|Row 60 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Andrew Strohmeyer (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
|Row 61 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Aidan Vollmuth (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
|Row 62 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Luke Walter (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
|Row 63 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Dylan Zakrajsek (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
|Row 64 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Gavin Hlady (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 65 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Max Walker (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 66 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Justin Williams (USA) L39Ion Of Los Angeles
|Row 67 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Cory Williams (USA) L39Ion Of Los Angeles
|Row 68 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Milan Menten (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|Row 69 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Joshua Lebo (USA) Meridian Racing P/B De La Uz
|Row 70 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Thomas Sullivan (USA) Meridian Racing P/B De La Uz
|Row 71 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Vaughn Veenendaal (USA) Meridian Racing P/B De La Uz
|Row 72 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Ezra Caudell (USA) Modern Adventure
|Row 73 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Oded Kogut (Isr) NSN Cycling Team
|Row 74 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Zac Marriage (Aus) NSN Cycling Team
|Row 75 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Jhonatan Chaves (Col) Nu Colombia
|Row 76 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Emerson Gordillo Sánchez (Col) Nu Colombia
|Row 77 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Sebastian Henao (Col) Nu Colombia
|Row 78 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Oscar Quiroz (Col) Nu Colombia
|Row 79 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Quinn Felton (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|Row 80 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Laurent Gervais (Can) Project Echelon Racing
|Row 81 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Oliver Bleddyn (Aus) Team Jayco-AlUla
|Row 82 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Luca Haines (USA) Team Skyline
|Row 83 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Arnaud Lajoie (Can) Team Skyline
|Row 84 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Chaz Turmon (USA) Team Skyline
|Row 85 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Henry York (USA) Team Skyline
|Row 86 - Cell 2
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Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.
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