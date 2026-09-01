World Championships selection drama begins early as Magnus Cort questions fellow rider's inclusion in Denmark squad

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Danish cycling officials publicly defend inclusion of Mikkel Honoré

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 06: A general view of Kasper Asgreen of Denmark, Mads Pedersen of Denmark, Magnus Cort of Denmark, Mattias Skjelmose of Denmark, Michael Mørkøv of Denmark, Mikkel Bjerg of Denmark, Mikkel Honore of Denmark and Søren Kragh Andersen of Denmark Team during the team presentation prior to the 96th UCI Cycling World Championships Glasgow 2023, Men Elite Road Race a 271.1km one day race from Edinburgh to Glasgow / #UCIWT / on August 06, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Denmark's squad for the 2023 Worlds included Cort (second from right) and Honoré (second from left) (Image credit: Getty Images)

The UCI Road World Championships rarely pass by without some sort of selection drama and this year things have been kicked off early by Denmark, with Magnus Cort making some striking statements in response to his omission from the squad.

Cort, a multiple Grand Tour stage winner, will retire at the end of 2026 at the age of 33, and he had marked out the Worlds road race in Montréal on September as a final farewell.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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