Vuelta a España 2026 stage 11 preview

Stage 11: Cartagena - Lorca

Date: September 2, 2026

Distance: 151.3km

Elevation gain: 1,444m

Start time: 14:08 CET

Finish time: 17:21 CET

Stage details

Image 1 of 2 If they can get over the Cat. 3 climb this is surely one for the sprinters (Image credit: Unipublic) (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Stage 11 should provide the Vuelta a España sprinters with another opportunity for the sprinters, however, similar to stage 8, they need to contend with a climb cresting at just under 30 kilometres from the finish line.

Starting in historical Cartagena, the route enters the Calblanque Natural Park before continuing along the shores of the Mar Menor. After some 38 kilometres, the peloton will turn inland and pass through orchards, heading west towards the finish line in Lorca. But before that, the single climb of the day, Alto de Aledo must be tackled. The final 29.5 kilometres are characterized by a brief plateau, a fast descent and final dash to glory.

Climbs

Alto de Aledo (cat. 3, 9.5km at 3.2%), km. 121.8

Sprints

Totana, km. 111.9