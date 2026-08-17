Vuelta a España 2026 stage 11 preview
September 2: Cartagena - Lorca, 151.3km (Flat)
- Stage 11: Cartagena - Lorca
- Date: September 2, 2026
- Distance: 151.3km
- Elevation gain: 1,444m
- Start time: 14:08 CET
- Finish time: 17:21 CET
Stage details
Stage 11 should provide the Vuelta a España sprinters with another opportunity for the sprinters, however, similar to stage 8, they need to contend with a climb cresting at just under 30 kilometres from the finish line.
Starting in historical Cartagena, the route enters the Calblanque Natural Park before continuing along the shores of the Mar Menor. After some 38 kilometres, the peloton will turn inland and pass through orchards, heading west towards the finish line in Lorca. But before that, the single climb of the day, Alto de Aledo must be tackled. The final 29.5 kilometres are characterized by a brief plateau, a fast descent and final dash to glory.
Climbs
- Alto de Aledo (cat. 3, 9.5km at 3.2%), km. 121.8
Sprints
- Totana, km. 111.9
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.