Vuelta a España 2026 stage 8 preview

Stage 8: Puçol - Xeraco

Date: August 29, 2026

Distance: 171km

Elevation gain: 1,280m

Start time: 13:42 CET

Finish time: 17:20 CET

Stage details

Image 1 of 2 A day for sprinters, if the breakaway doesn't have it (Image credit: Unipublic) (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

The Vuelta a España's stage 8 is the final opportunity for sprinters during the first week of the race, but they will have to overcome the second category climb Barx with 27.4 kilometres to go.

The stage begins in Puçol, north of Valencia, and heads south through the Valencian hinterland on twisty roads. The intermediate sprint at Simat de Valdigna, 137.4km into the stage, leads to the only climb of the day, Barx (4.7km at 5.6%) which features a series of hairpins with sweeping views of the valley and the Monastery of Santa María de la Valldigna below. A fast descent leads to the finish line at the foot of the beach in Xeraco.

Climbs

Barx (cat. 2, 4.7km at 5.6%), km. 143.6

Sprints

Simat de Valdigna, km. 137.4