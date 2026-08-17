Vuelta a España 2026 stage 8 preview
August 29: Puçol - Xeraco, 171km (Flat)
- Stage 8: Puçol - Xeraco
- Date: August 29, 2026
- Distance: 171km
- Elevation gain: 1,280m
- Start time: 13:42 CET
- Finish time: 17:20 CET
Stage details
The Vuelta a España's stage 8 is the final opportunity for sprinters during the first week of the race, but they will have to overcome the second category climb Barx with 27.4 kilometres to go.
The stage begins in Puçol, north of Valencia, and heads south through the Valencian hinterland on twisty roads. The intermediate sprint at Simat de Valdigna, 137.4km into the stage, leads to the only climb of the day, Barx (4.7km at 5.6%) which features a series of hairpins with sweeping views of the valley and the Monastery of Santa María de la Valldigna below. A fast descent leads to the finish line at the foot of the beach in Xeraco.
Climbs
- Barx (cat. 2, 4.7km at 5.6%), km. 143.6
Sprints
- Simat de Valdigna, km. 137.4
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.