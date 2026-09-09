Vuelta a España stage 17 LIVE: Matthew Brennan seeking fifth stage win on another day for the sprinters

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170KM TO GO Dversnes is back in the peloton, while Fernández and Paleni have a lead of over three minutes on a disinterested peloton. It's unclear why Dversnes dropped back, but what is known is that Fernández and Paleni love a breakaway, and will relish a day riding out the front that most would dread.

The scene at the start today in Dos Hermanas. (Image credit: Getty Images)

These are the three riders who escaped up the road, but they've now become two, as Dversnes has dropped. While Paleni and Fernández are over a minute up in the peloton, Dversnes is caught somewhere between in no-man's land. (Image credit: Getty Images)

OFFICIAL START And they're off! Paleni, Dversnes and Fernández are the first riders to attack, and already have a gap approaching 30 seconds. Given the flat parcours, and seeming hopelessness of the break's chance of survival, this might already be the break of the day.

The riders have been in the neutralised zone for some time now, but the official start has been delayed as Jan Hirt makes his way back to the group following a mechanical. They will be racing shortly.

It's another scorcher of a day at the Vuelta, with temperatures once again exceeding 30 degrees, but riders were making light of the situation by playing with water pistols at the start. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yesterday was another win for Matthew Brennan, as most of the bunch sprints at this Vuelta have been. The British parody profited off an exceptional lead out from Wout van Aert to hold off Bryan Coquard in Palos de la Frontera. Vuelta a España: Matthew Brennan makes it four with another scorching sprint to win stage 16

Following yesterday's bunch sprint finish, today is set to be an even more nailed-on bunch sprint. It's the flattest road stage of the entire race, with not a single climb to be taken on all day. Vuelta a España 2026 stage 17 preview – As flat as it gets but combination of Brennan and Van Aert provides a big obstacle for rivals