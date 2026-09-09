Vuelta a España stage 17 LIVE: Matthew Brennan seeking fifth stage win on another day for the sprinters

Dos Hermanas to Sevilla, 185 km

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DOS HERMANAS, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 09: Matthew Brennan of Great Britain and Team Visma | Lease a Bike prior to the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 202, Stage 17 a 185km stage from Dos Hermanas to Sevilla / #UCIWT / stage from on September 09, 2026 in Dos Hermanas, Spain. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
(Image credit: © Getty Images)
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170KM TO GO

The scene at the start today in Dos Hermanas.

These are the three riders who escaped up the road, but they've now become two, as Dversnes has dropped. While Paleni and Fernández are over a minute up in the peloton, Dversnes is caught somewhere between in no-man's land.

OFFICIAL START

The riders have been in the neutralised zone for some time now, but the official start has been delayed as Jan Hirt makes his way back to the group following a mechanical. They will be racing shortly.

It's another scorcher of a day at the Vuelta, with temperatures once again exceeding 30 degrees, but riders were making light of the situation by playing with water pistols at the start.

Hello and welcome to stage 17 of the Vuelta a España!

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