Czech Tour: Riley Sheehan squeezes past Ben Turner to win tight stage 1 sprint

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US rider takes first leader's jersey of four-day stage race

USA&#039;s Riley Sheehan of NSN Cycling Team
USA's Riley Sheehan of NSN Cycling Team (Image credit: Getty Images)
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A narrow gap between Ben Turner (Netcompany Ineos) and the barriers was all Riley Sheehan (NSN) needed to power through to a bunch sprint victory in the hilly stage 1 of the Czech Tour.

The rider from Boulder, Colorado went neck-and-neck with pre-race favourite Turner from about 200 metres from the line at Karlovy Vary, before diving through what littel space was available late on to claim his second win of the 2026 season.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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