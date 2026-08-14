Tour de France Femmes stage winners Lorena Wiebes and Kim Le Court-Pienaar headline star-studded start list for Tour of Britain Women

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Defending champion Ally Wollaston will also return to the five-day race starting August 19

Kim Le Court-Pienaar (AG Insurance-Soudal) celebrates winning stage 6 of the 2026 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, in Tournon-sur-Rhone. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP via Getty Images)
Kim Le Court (AG Insurance-Soudal) is one of the star names slated to start the 2026 Tour of Britain Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tour de France Femmes stars Lorena Wiebes and Kim Le Court-Pienaar will be amongst some big names starting next week's Tour of Britain Women (August 19-23), the race organisers confirmed on Friday morning.

Le Court-Pienaar heads to Britain on the back of a stage victory at the recent Tour de France, the AG Insurance-Soudal rider sprinting from the breakaway to win stage 6, into Tournon-sur-Rhône.

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Owen Rogers

Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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