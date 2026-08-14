Juan Ayuso focuses on Canadian Classics, World Championships and Monument debut at Il Lombardia for second half of season

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No 2026 Vuelta a España for former podium finisher and multiple stage winner

Juan Ayuso tackling a descent during stage 20 of the 2026 Tour de France
Juan Ayuso r (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a challenging Tour de France, Lidl-Trek co-leader Juan Ayuso's program for the second half of the season looks set to centre on a series of one-day races, beginning with the Canadian WorldTour Classics and likely taking in the RUCI Road World Championships in the same country.

According to Spanish newspaper AS, Ayuso will not be taking part in the upcoming Vuelta a España, something he had already announced at the start of the season. Ayuso's absence in his home Grand Tour will be noted, all the same.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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