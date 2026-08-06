Tour de Pologne stage 4 neutralised for nearly 40 minutes after major crash in peloton

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Around 30 to 40 riders go down in high-speed downhill crash on wet roads

2026 Tour de Pologne stage 4: riders are stopped after the crash
On 2026 Tour de Pologne stage 4, riders are stopped after a large crash (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne was temporarily neutralised after a major mid-race crash in the peloton required all the medical services to attend the injured and fallen.

Around 30 to 40 riders went down around in a major pile-up that happened 41 kilometres from the finish of the hilly stage from Borowice to Karpacz.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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