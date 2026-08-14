Czech Tour: Netcompany Ineos dominate stage 2 to deliver AJ August to mountaintop victory and race lead

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Fancellu second, Pozzovivo third atop 15km final climb

AJ August on a descent during 2026 Tour de Suisse
August earlier this year (Image credit: Getty Images)
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AJ August capitalised on a strong Netcompany Ineos team effort to soar to victory and into the race lead on stage 2 of the Czech Tour, finishing atop a 15km climb to Ještěd.

Ineos had paced for almost all of the long final climb, with Ben Turner going particularly deep after his second place on stage 1, meaning August was perfectly positioned going into the final battle for the line.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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