From road to gravel then back to road: why is Wout van Aert racing the Belgian Gravel Championships for the first time ever this Sunday?

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Belgian superstar using gravel race as final build-up for Vuelta a España

2020 Strade Bianche: Wout van Aert en route to victory
2020 Strade Bianche: Wout van Aert en route to victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

Using a gravel race as the final event for a Grand Tour build-up is unusual, to say the least - but that's exactly what Wout van Aert will be doing this Sunday.

Soon to take part in the Vuelta a España for three weeks - an event he has ridden once, back in 2024, where spectacular initial success was poleaxed by a terrible crash and injuries - for three hours this Sunday Van Aert will be heading off-road for his debut in the Belgian Gravel Championships.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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