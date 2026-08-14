'Incredibly frustrating and disappointing' – Three UAE Team Emirates-XRG riders eliminated from Volta a Portugal amid claims that time limit was changed mid-stage

News
By
Published

Two-time stage winner Julius Johansen among six riders who finished outside the time limit, which was calculated differently from what was stated in the roadbook

Julius Johansen of UAE Team Emirates-XRG riding during the Baloise Belgium Tour 2026
Johansen was one of six riders time cut from the race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prologue and stage 5 winner Julius Johansen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and two teammates exited the Volta a Portugal after finishing outside the time limit on stage 7, but claim that the time limit was calculated differently than stated.

After a crash, Johansen, Luca Giaimi and Marcos Freire, as well as three other riders, finished 39:23 down on stage winner Adrià Pericas (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and were deemed to be outside the time limit and therefore cut from the race.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
TOPICS
Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.