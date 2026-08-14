'I am not sure what will happen in a race' – Former biathlon champion Emilien Jacquelin set to make his pro cycling debut

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The Olympic gold medalist will start La Polynormande for Decathlon CMA CGM on Sunday

Emilien Jacquelin of France in action during the Men 15km Mass Start at the BMW IBU World Cup Biathlon Oslo on March 22, 2026 in Oslo, Norway. (Photo by Kevin Voigt/GettyImages)
Emilien Jacquelin competing for France at the World Cup Biathlon Oslo last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

The latest convert to the professional peloton from an elite competition in an outside sport will make his debut this weekend,

Emilien Jacquelin will start La Polynormande for his new team, Decathlon-CMA CGM.

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Owen Rogers

Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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