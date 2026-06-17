Irish junior racer Shane O'Brien dies in training accident

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'We were honoured to have him as a member of the team, and he will be forever in our hearts' say his CAMS-Majaco team

Shane O&#039;Brien
(Image credit: Cams Majaco Team)

Irish junior cyclist Shane O'Brien died in a tragic training accident on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old raced for British junior squad CAMS-Majaco, which this year signed a development partnership agreement with Netcompany-Ineos, and had represented Ireland in races around Europe, including the Course de la Paix.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.