'It was a monumental race for American cycling' - Philadelphia Cycling Classic makes a return in 2026 after a decade-long absence

The women's peloton during the 2004 edition of the Liberty Classic

Professional cycling in the US got a major boost on Tuesday as Philadelphia mayor Cherelle Parker announced the return of the Philadelphia Cycling Classic, ten years after the last edition.

"Philadelphia is proud to welcome back one of the world's greatest sporting events," Mayor Parker said. "Get excited, everyone – the Philadelphia Cycling Classic is back! This world-class event will again put Philadelphia on the global stage in 2026, and it will go well beyond next year's celebration.

"An exceptional, experienced team is in place to build on the legacy of this event for many years to come. To the people of Philadelphia and the region: this race belongs to you. Whether you're a cyclist, a neighbor, a business owner, or a fan, this event is for you, and it's going to be extraordinary!"

The race, due to take place on August 30, 2026, is sponsored by AmeriGas Propane and owned by Race Street Partners, whose organisation includes former Michael Nutter, the city's former mayor, along with Eric Robbins and Carlos Rogers, with Robin Morton returning as race director.

"This is Philadelphia's race; it is the people's race. It is open and free for all to engage with and enjoy. We are grateful to our friends at AmeriGas, who embraced this vision wholeheartedly and joined us as the title sponsor. There are so many Philadelphians who remember growing up with this race, and we are beyond excited to be bringing it back in spectacular fashion for generations to come."

The race's first edition came in 1985, and for 30 years, 'Philly' - and its companion women's race, the Liberty Classic, were a mainstay for North American riders and international competitors alike. The Liberty Classic came in 1994 and ran through 2012.

Starting on Logan Circle in the shadow of the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art made famous in the movie "Rocky", the Philadelphia Classic ran the length of Kelly Drive into Manayunk, where riders tackled a brutal ascent of the Manayunk Wall with pitches up to 17% before returning via Lemon Hill.

The climbs served as natural amphitheatres for watching the race and turned into massive parties during the day-long event.

Eric Heiden won the inaugural race, which also served as a de facto US Pro national championship for the men. Often confusing for fans when a non-US rider won the race, the national championships were separated from the race in 2006.

Winners included stars like Lance Armstrong, Sean Yates, George Hincapie, Fred Rodriguez, and André Greipel, along with women's winners such as Petra Rossner (six editions) and Ina Teutenberg (five wins).

In 2013, the race changed hands and finished atop the Manayunk Wall, but it only lasted three more years before the organisation was unable to secure enough funding.

USA Cycling CEO Brendan Quirk expressed excitement at the race's return.

"We are delighted that this storied race is making its comeback," Quirk said. "Its return says so much about America's longstanding connection to world-class road racing. Philadelphia holds a special place in cycling history in this country – the caliber of athletes from all over the world who competed there is legendary. So, welcome back, Philadelphia. We can't wait to be there with you in August 2026."