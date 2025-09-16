'It was a monumental race for American cycling' - Philadelphia Cycling Classic makes a return in 2026 after a decade-long absence

Glimmer of hope for US cycling as top-level race returns to major city

PHILADELPHIA JUNE 6 The womens Peloton makes its way up the Manayunk Wall as Petra Rossner of Germany and riding for Team Nurnberger went on to claim her record seventh victory of the Liberty Classic during the Wachovia Cycling Series on June 6 2004 in Philadelphia Pennsylvania Rossner announced after the race that she will retire at the years end Photo by Doug PensingerGetty Images
The women's peloton during the 2004 edition of the Liberty Classic (Image credit: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images Sport)

Professional cycling in the US got a major boost on Tuesday as Philadelphia mayor Cherelle Parker announced the return of the Philadelphia Cycling Classic, ten years after the last edition.

"Philadelphia is proud to welcome back one of the world's greatest sporting events," Mayor Parker said. "Get excited, everyone – the Philadelphia Cycling Classic is back! This world-class event will again put Philadelphia on the global stage in 2026, and it will go well beyond next year's celebration.

Winners included stars like Lance Armstrong, Sean Yates, George Hincapie, Fred Rodriguez, and André Greipel, along with women's winners such as Petra Rossner (six editions) and Ina Teutenberg (five wins).

"We are delighted that this storied race is making its comeback," Quirk said. "Its return says so much about America's longstanding connection to world-class road racing. Philadelphia holds a special place in cycling history in this country – the caliber of athletes from all over the world who competed there is legendary. So, welcome back, Philadelphia. We can't wait to be there with you in August 2026."

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

