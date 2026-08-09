UCI Gravel World Series: Marjolein van't Geloof and Eddy Le Huitouze snare victory at Latvia's Gravel Weekend
Wendy Oosterwoud and Linus Østdal settle for second in tight battles to line
Gravel Weekend delivered a tight battle for the top spots with Marjolein van't Geloof (Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi) claiming the top spot in the women's elite race in a tight four-way sprint while it was a two-way battle for men's elite winner Eddy Le Huitouze (The Grip) in Tukums.
It was an early break for Le Huitouze in the Latvian round of the UCI Gravel World Series, settling in for a 110km effort out front with Linus Østdal (PAS Racing) who came second after the sprint decider. Magnus Bak Klaris (PAS Racing) was third, 36 seconds back.
It was a group of four out front in the women's elite race, with Van't Geloof getting the better of series leader Wendy Oosterwoud (PAS Racing) while Axelle Dubau-Prévot (EF Education-Oatly) came third in the sprint. Lithuanian mountain biker Katazinsa Sosna-Pinele (Torpado Factory) just missed out on the podium.
The races played out on a 140km course, with rolling terrain and a mix of roads, from wide to short single-track sections. It was the first year the race was on the calendar as a UCI Gravel World Series qualifier.
The top 25% of each category, and complete podium, will earn a place at the UCI Gravel World Championships, which is being held in Nannup, Western Australia on October 10 and 11.
|
Position
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
Marjolein Van't Geloof
|
4:24:21
|
2
|
Wendy Oosterwoud
|
+01
|
3
|
Axelle Dubau-Prévôt
|
+02
|
4
|
Katažina Sosna–Pinelė
|
+02
|
5
|
Jade Treffeisen
|
+16
|
Position
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
Eddy Le Huitouze
|
3:43:39
|
2
|
Linus Østdal
|
+01
|
3
|
Magnus Bak Klaris
|
+36
|
4
|
Rasmus Bøgh Wallin
|
+1:27
|
5
|
Tim Wollenberg
|
+1:46
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Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.
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