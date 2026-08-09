UCI Gravel World Series: Marjolein van't Geloof and Eddy Le Huitouze snare victory at Latvia's Gravel Weekend

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Wendy Oosterwoud and Linus Østdal settle for second in tight battles to line

Linus Ostdal and Eddy Le Huitouze at Gravel Weekend, a UCI Gravel World Series race
(Image credit: Donatas Gedminas / @donatas.gedminas_media)

Gravel Weekend delivered a tight battle for the top spots with Marjolein van't Geloof (Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi) claiming the top spot in the women's elite race in a tight four-way sprint while it was a two-way battle for men's elite winner Eddy Le Huitouze (The Grip) in Tukums.

It was an early break for Le Huitouze in the Latvian round of the UCI Gravel World Series, settling in for a 110km effort out front with Linus Østdal (PAS Racing) who came second after the sprint decider. Magnus Bak Klaris (PAS Racing) was third, 36 seconds back.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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