Giro della Toscana: Giulio Pellizzari takes the win with a final kilometre solo attack

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Jegat, Scaroni round out podium in Pontedera

Giulio Pellizzari celebrates winning the Giro della Toscana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed his fifth win of the 2026 season, stealing away from a late breakaway in the final kilometre to win the Giro della Toscana-Memorial Alfredo Martini.

Jordan Jegat (TotalEnergies) out-paced Christian Scaroni (XDS Astana) in the sprint for the remaining podium positions.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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