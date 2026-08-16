Arctic Race of Norway: Thomas Silva seals overall as Cedrik Christophersen climbs to stage 4 victory

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Lennert Van Eetvelt is second overall in 13th edition of race above the Arctic Circle

NARVIK, NORWAY - AUGUST 16: (L-R) Lennert Van Eetvelt of Belgium and Team Lotto Intermarche on second place, race winner Guillermo Thomas Silva of Uruguay and Team XDS Astana Team - Yellow Leader Jersey and Alessandro Pinarello of Italy and Team NSN Cycling Team on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 13th Arctic Race of Norway 2026, Stage 4 a 190.5km stage from Sortland to Narvik 270m on August 16, 2026 in Narvik, Norway. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Thomas Silva (XDS Astana) wins Arctic Race of Norway. Lennard Van Eetvelt (Lotto-Intermarché) is second and Alessandro Pinarello (NSN) takes third. (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Thomas Silva (XDS-Astana) sealed the overall victory at the Arctic Race of Norway on Sunday, marking his closest rival Lennart Van Eetvelt (Lotto-Intermarché) all the way up the final climb to the ski station in Narvik.

Silva rider had claimed the leader’s jersey on stage 3, and now becomes the first Uruguayan to win the ‘race above the Arctic Circle’.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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