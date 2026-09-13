USA Cycling Gravel National Championships: Trek Driftless teammates Paige Onweller, Cobe Freeburn secure elite titles

Trek Driftless teammates Paige Onweller and Cobe Freeburn secured elite women's and men's titles at the USA Cycling Gravel National Championships on Saturday in La Crescent, Minnesota.

Onweller won the elite women's race by just two seconds ahead of runner-up Sarah Lange and 5:29 ahead of third-placed Emma Langley (Ventum-DT Swiss-Kenda-Rule28-Monolith).

The 37-year-old attacked solo during some of the course's early climbs before being joined by Lange. The duo worked well together to build a lead before Onweller bested Lange in the sprint.

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"I got her at the end but she really pushed me today," Onweller said afterwards. "Super proud to win."

Freeburn secured the elite men's title after crossing the finish line 20 seconds ahead of runner-up Cole Davis (SpeedStudio p/b Basso) and 21 seconds ahead of third-placed Griffin Easter (OpiCure Gravel p/b Orbea and Castelli SOG).

The men's race was an active and attritional one. Easter went clear in the closing stages before being caught by the elite chasing group. Freeburn then put in the decisive attack and stayed solo until the end.

"The day was great. It was very chaotic, lots of people up the road all the time," Freeburn said.

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"I've never even been on the national podium before. So, really special to win. I've been thinking about this since last and I really wanted it."

Elite Women

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Country) team Time 1 Paige Onweller (USA) Trek Driftless 5:19:48 2 Sarah Lange (USA) +0:00:02 3 Emma Langley (USA) Ventum / DT Swiss / Kenda / Rule28 / Monolith +0:05:29 4 Stella Hobbs (USA) MAAP, ENVE, Tailwind +0:05:32 5 Lauren Stephens (USA) Aegis x Leaders of Enchantment +0:05:48 6 Morgan Aguirre (USA) PAS Racing +0:07:52 7 Alia Shafi (USA) MAAP Pro.Fwd +0:09:12 8 Emily Newsom (USA) JAKROO +0:10:53 9 Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) LDC LLC +0:12:14 10 Samantha Johnson (USA) Lunchbox Racing Devo +0:13:11 11 Jenna Rinehart (USA) Rene Herse/Specialized +0:13:15 12 Galen Bolard (USA) +0:26:52 13 Alyssa Larish (USA) RASC +0:27:16 14 Sarah WIDDER (USA) Boreas +0:30:02 15 Laura King (USA) Cannondale +0:34:31 16 Ellory Clason (USA) Bissell ABG Cycling +0:36:09 17 Erin Osborne (USA) Momentum Endurance +0:38:45 18 Merrilee Thomas (USA) True Grit Race Team +0:38:49 19 Nicole Steinmetz (USA) Time/Panaracer/Vision/Jakroo/BB Infinite +0:40:35 20 Emily Stapleton (USA) Bear National Team +1:07:31 21 Charlotte Lehmann (USA) Fort Lewis College +1:35:48 DNF Katie Kaderak (USA) RDC DNF DNF Alexandra Lindstrom (USA) Ann Arbor Velo Club DNF DNF Laurel Quinones (USA) DNF DNF Leah Van Der Linden (USA) BMC Off Road DNF

Elite Men