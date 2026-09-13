USA Cycling Gravel National Championships: Trek Driftless teammates Paige Onweller, Cobe Freeburn secure elite titles
Onweller beat Sarah Lange in a two-up sprint, while Freeburn attacked late to win solo
Trek Driftless teammates Paige Onweller and Cobe Freeburn secured elite women's and men's titles at the USA Cycling Gravel National Championships on Saturday in La Crescent, Minnesota.
Onweller won the elite women's race by just two seconds ahead of runner-up Sarah Lange and 5:29 ahead of third-placed Emma Langley (Ventum-DT Swiss-Kenda-Rule28-Monolith).
The 37-year-old attacked solo during some of the course's early climbs before being joined by Lange. The duo worked well together to build a lead before Onweller bested Lange in the sprint.
"I got her at the end but she really pushed me today," Onweller said afterwards. "Super proud to win."
Freeburn secured the elite men's title after crossing the finish line 20 seconds ahead of runner-up Cole Davis (SpeedStudio p/b Basso) and 21 seconds ahead of third-placed Griffin Easter (OpiCure Gravel p/b Orbea and Castelli SOG).
The men's race was an active and attritional one. Easter went clear in the closing stages before being caught by the elite chasing group. Freeburn then put in the decisive attack and stayed solo until the end.
"The day was great. It was very chaotic, lots of people up the road all the time," Freeburn said.
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"I've never even been on the national podium before. So, really special to win. I've been thinking about this since last and I really wanted it."
Elite Women
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) team
|
Time
|
1
|
Paige Onweller (USA) Trek Driftless
|
5:19:48
|
2
|
Sarah Lange (USA)
|
+0:00:02
|
3
|
Emma Langley (USA) Ventum / DT Swiss / Kenda / Rule28 / Monolith
|
+0:05:29
|
4
|
Stella Hobbs (USA) MAAP, ENVE, Tailwind
|
+0:05:32
|
5
|
Lauren Stephens (USA) Aegis x Leaders of Enchantment
|
+0:05:48
|
6
|
Morgan Aguirre (USA) PAS Racing
|
+0:07:52
|
7
|
Alia Shafi (USA) MAAP Pro.Fwd
|
+0:09:12
|
8
|
Emily Newsom (USA) JAKROO
|
+0:10:53
|
9
|
Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) LDC LLC
|
+0:12:14
|
10
|
Samantha Johnson (USA) Lunchbox Racing Devo
|
+0:13:11
|
11
|
Jenna Rinehart (USA) Rene Herse/Specialized
|
+0:13:15
|
12
|
Galen Bolard (USA)
|
+0:26:52
|
13
|
Alyssa Larish (USA) RASC
|
+0:27:16
|
14
|
Sarah WIDDER (USA) Boreas
|
+0:30:02
|
15
|
Laura King (USA) Cannondale
|
+0:34:31
|
16
|
Ellory Clason (USA) Bissell ABG Cycling
|
+0:36:09
|
17
|
Erin Osborne (USA) Momentum Endurance
|
+0:38:45
|
18
|
Merrilee Thomas (USA) True Grit Race Team
|
+0:38:49
|
19
|
Nicole Steinmetz (USA) Time/Panaracer/Vision/Jakroo/BB Infinite
|
+0:40:35
|
20
|
Emily Stapleton (USA) Bear National Team
|
+1:07:31
|
21
|
Charlotte Lehmann (USA) Fort Lewis College
|
+1:35:48
|
DNF
|
Katie Kaderak (USA) RDC
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
Alexandra Lindstrom (USA) Ann Arbor Velo Club
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
Laurel Quinones (USA)
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
Leah Van Der Linden (USA) BMC Off Road
|
DNF
Elite Men
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time
|
1
|
Cobe Freeburn (Usa) Trek Driftless
|
4:38:10
|
2
|
Cole Davis (Usa) SpeedStudio p/b Basso
|
0:00:20
|
3
|
Griffin Easter (Usa) OpiCure Gravel p/b Orbea and Castelli SOG
|
0:00:21
|
4
|
Skyler Taylor (Usa) Team Pinarello
|
0:00:21
|
5
|
Zach Calton (Usa) Ventum-Precision Fuel and Hydration-Velocio
|
0:00:24
|
6
|
Ben Juracich (Usa) Meridian Racing p/b Del la Uz
|
0:00:40
|
7
|
Ian Boswell (Usa) Wahoo/ Specialized
|
0:01:02
|
8
|
Andrew Dillman (Usa) LunchBox FAIRDALE
|
0:01:21
|
9
|
Dylan Johnson (Usa) Felt UN1TD
|
0:02:50
|
10
|
Hayden Christian (Usa) TREK / MAAP PRO.FWD
|
0:03:23
|
11
|
Daxton Mock (Usa) Trek Driftless
|
0:06:39
|
12
|
Chase Wark (Usa) Lunchbox Racing
|
0:06:39
|
13
|
Nathan Spratt (Usa) Ventum + Voler
|
0:06:57
|
14
|
Caleb Swartz (Usa) Mondraker/ Easton Overland
|
0:06:58
|
15
|
Robert Oehler (Usa) Lads Racing Collective
|
0:07:07
|
16
|
Quinn Felton (Usa) Project Echelon Racing
|
0:07:08
|
17
|
Ted King (Usa) Cannondale
|
0:07:27
|
18
|
Brennan Wertz (Usa) Scott / Skipstone
|
0:07:28
|
19
|
Derek Dotlich (Usa) Lads Racing Collective
|
0:08:35
|
20
|
Marc Spratt (Usa) Ventum/Voler
|
0:08:36
|
21
|
Zach Nehr (Usa) ZNehr Coaching
|
0:09:32
|
22
|
Cassius Anderson (Usa) Marin Service Course/Enve/Castelli/Argonaut
|
0:09:49
|
23
|
Braeden Sellinger (Usa) Dark Sky Devo
|
0:10:02
|
24
|
Kyan Olshove (Usa) Pinarello
|
0:16:57
|
25
|
Matthew Saldana (Usa) CycleSport
|
0:16:57
|
26
|
Mattheus Johnson (Usa) CycleSport.com
|
0:17:25
|
27
|
Ryan Sellner (Usa) OGC Racing/Carbs Fuel/Graymatter Performance
|
0:17:32
|
28
|
Griffin Hoppin (Usa)
|
0:17:40
|
29
|
Josiah Wildman (Usa) Respira
|
0:19:35
|
30
|
Dillon Hollinger (Usa) CycleSport.com
|
0:24:54
|
31
|
Matthew Wiebe (Usa) Away Message / Argonaut / MAAP
|
0:24:54
|
32
|
David Van Orsdel (Usa)
|
0:24:55
|
33
|
Alex Marr (Usa) Primal Audi Denver
|
0:28:29
|
34
|
Elliot Thornblade (Usa) Forward Endurance Coaching
|
0:29:08
|
35
|
Jason Freihofner (Usa) Enve Mog Squad/ Kenda
|
0:29:47
|
36
|
Mark Myles (Usa) Lads Racing Collective
|
0:31:12
|
37
|
Mats Leckie (Usa) Cal Poly Cycling
|
0:31:34
|
38
|
Brian Musum (Usa) Pope Technologies
|
0:32:50
|
39
|
Cole Beach (Usa) Respira
|
0:38:24
|
40
|
Adam Oliver (Usa) Lifecycle bike shop/PMCC/ Selle Italia
|
0:49:59
|
41
|
Kyle Kalish (Usa) Team Speed / ENVE
|
0:51:32
|
42
|
Ruben Dayton-Brantmeier (Usa) NorthStar Development
|
0:57:26
|
43
|
Cam Krahn (Usa) Team Wisconsin Cycling
|
0:58:01
|
44
|
Michael Garrison (Usa) SpeedStudio p/b Basso
|
1:49:07
|
45
|
James Orford (Usa)
|
1:49:07
|
DNF
|
Richard Arnopol (Usa) Project Echelon Racing
|Row 45 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Michael Lambert (Usa) Velovit Elite
|Row 46 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Matthew Marotto (Usa) Bear National Team
|Row 47 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Tim Savre (Usa) Project Echelon Vanguard
|Row 48 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Labi Shabani (Usa)
|Row 49 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Ethan Shirey (Usa) Bear National Team
|Row 50 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Matt Zimmer (Usa) Project Echelon Vanguard
|Row 51 - Cell 2
|
DNS
|
Stephen Bassett (Usa) Project Echelon Racing
|Row 52 - Cell 2
|
DNS
|
Eric Brunner (Usa) UCI CTM: Project Echelon Racing
|Row 53 - Cell 2
|
DNS
|
Caleb Classen (Usa) Project Echelon Racing
|Row 54 - Cell 2
|
DNS
|
Abraham Close (Usa) Tempo Cyclisme
|Row 55 - Cell 2
|
DNS
|
Luke Elphingstone (Usa) Project Echelon Racing
|Row 56 - Cell 2
|
DNS
|
Dylan Lunsford (Usa) Freefly Elite Endurance
|Row 57 - Cell 2
|
DNS
|
Tim McBirney (Usa) Project Echelon Racing
|Row 58 - Cell 2
|
DNS
|
Luke Mosteller (Usa) Bear National Gravel
|Row 59 - Cell 2
|
DNS
|
Alex Wild (Usa) CycleSport.com
|Row 60 - Cell 2
Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.
She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
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