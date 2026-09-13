USA Cycling Gravel National Championships: Trek Driftless teammates Paige Onweller, Cobe Freeburn secure elite titles

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Onweller beat Sarah Lange in a two-up sprint, while Freeburn attacked late to win solo

Paige Onweller rides to 14th place at 2026 Sea Otter Classic Gravel
(Image credit: Life Time)
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Trek Driftless teammates Paige Onweller and Cobe Freeburn secured elite women's and men's titles at the USA Cycling Gravel National Championships on Saturday in La Crescent, Minnesota.

Onweller won the elite women's race by just two seconds ahead of runner-up Sarah Lange and 5:29 ahead of third-placed Emma Langley (Ventum-DT Swiss-Kenda-Rule28-Monolith).

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Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
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Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

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