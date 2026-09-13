Matthews, Gigante, Hindley headline experienced Australian squads for Montreal Road World Championships

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Several key names miss out as mixed relay team seeks to win world title for a third year in succession

Gold medalists Michael Matthews, Luke Plapp, Jay Vine, Brodie Chapman, Amanda Spratt and Team Australia react after the 98th UCI Cycling World Championships Kigali 2025
Australia celebrates gold in the Worlds mixed relay in Kigalia last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aus Cycling has announced Australia’s lineup for the upcoming UCI Road World Championships in Montreal, Canada, with several experienced riders in the hunt for a rainbow jersey.

Having recently made her return to racing after more than a year away from the peloton, Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal) is the stand-out name among the women’s team on a climber’s course, which will suit her strengths.

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Dan Challis
Freelance writer

Dan is a freelance cycling journalist who has written for Cyclingnews since 2023 alongside other work with Cycling Weekly, Rouleur and Escape Collective. Dan focuses much of his work on professional cycling beyond its traditional European heartlands and writes a regular Substack called Global Peloton.

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