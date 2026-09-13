Matthews, Gigante, Hindley headline experienced Australian squads for Montreal Road World Championships

Australia celebrates gold in the Worlds mixed relay in Kigalia last year

Aus Cycling has announced Australia’s lineup for the upcoming UCI Road World Championships in Montreal, Canada, with several experienced riders in the hunt for a rainbow jersey.

Having recently made her return to racing after more than a year away from the peloton, Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal) is the stand-out name among the women’s team on a climber’s course, which will suit her strengths.

Veteran Amanda Spratt (Lidl-Trek) will also travel to Montreal, taking part in her final Worlds before she retires at the end of this season. Georgia Baker (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) and Lauretta Hanson (Lidl-Trek) will support Gigante and Spratt.

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“Although Sarah has had very few race days this year, she’s proven her exceptional ability to overcome adversity,” AusCycling’s Head Coach of Endurance, Conor Taylor, said in a press release.

“We know that a fit and healthy Sarah can be extremely competitive on a tough World Championship course like the one in Montréal.”

Former Worlds medallists Ben O’Connor and Michael Matthews (both Jayco-AlUla) form part of the Australian elite men’s team, which is stacked with climbing talent.

Michael Storer (Tudor), Jai Hindley and Luke Tuckwell (both Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) are all suited to the challenging course around Montréal.

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Taylor noted the absence of Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) in the lineup due to his recent illness. “The loss of Jay is of course a blow to the team, but of course, his health comes first, and we wish him the best with his recovery,” Taylor said.

“Jay’s absence, however, presents a great opportunity for another rider to contribute towards what’s historically been an extremely competitive mixed relay team.”

Several promising riders will also take part in the under-23 and junior categories.

The likes of Talia Appleton (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) and Emily Dixon (Canyon-SRAM Generation) can be expected to challenge in the women’s under-23 road race. Likewise, Cameron Rogers (Netcompany-Ineos Racing Academy) and Jack Ward (Lidl-Trek Future Racing) in the men’s under-23 race.

As ever, the Australians will target the mixed relay. Having won the 2024 and 2025 editions, a strong team will look to become the first to win the event on three occasions. However, several former members of previous mixed relay squads will miss the Worlds, including Vine, Brodie Chapman (UAE Team L'IMAD) and Luke Plapp (Jayco-AlUla).

“A strong result in the team time trial is certainly a major objective for this Australian squad. There will likely be a couple of debutants in the relay line-up in Montréal with a mix of elite and under-23 representation, which is exciting,” Taylor said.

“Despite the key absences, we believe we have a squad ready for the demands of these World Championships and that the selections reflect a genuine ambition to win medals across the time trials and road races.”

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