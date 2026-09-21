Martin Vidaurre and Martina Berta win penultimate cross-country Mountain Bike World Series round at Soldier Hollow

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Cole Punchard and Gwendalyn Gibson sweep up runner-up spots in Utah

Martina Berta (Origine Racing) claims victory in Utah at the Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series 2026
Martina Berta (Origine Racing) claims victory in Utah at the Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series 2026 (Image credit: Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series)

Martina Berta (Origine Racing) and Martin Vidaurre (Specialized Factory Racing) swept up the opening North American cross-country Olympic round of the Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series in Soldier Hollow on Sunday.

In the elite men's race Vidaurre took to the front of the group of around ten riders during the final lap of eight, and despite a minor mishap and quick clip out at the top of the slab, held firm in the lead and then stretched a gap on the last punchy climb that he held right through to the line.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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