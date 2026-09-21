Martin Vidaurre and Martina Berta win penultimate cross-country Mountain Bike World Series round at Soldier Hollow

Martina Berta (Origine Racing) and Martin Vidaurre (Specialized Factory Racing) swept up the opening North American cross-country Olympic round of the Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series in Soldier Hollow on Sunday.

In the elite men's race Vidaurre took to the front of the group of around ten riders during the final lap of eight, and despite a minor mishap and quick clip out at the top of the slab, held firm in the lead and then stretched a gap on the last punchy climb that he held right through to the line.

The Chilean national champion took victory five seconds ahead of Cole Punchard (Cannondale Factory) with Mathis Guay (KTM Factory) just a couple of seconds further back in third.

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"I've been looking for this the whole year," said Vidaurre of his first win of the season which came after he crashed in the single track – won by Samuel Gaze (Alpecin-Premier Tech) – so had to work his way up through the field,

"I knew I had the legs so starting from the fourth row today I had to take it easy at the beginning," said Vidaurre. "It's hard to move up so I just took it easy and at the end I just gave it all, but man it feels so good. I have been working a lot, so I am very happy."

In the elite women's race short track winner Berta, who also won the cross-country race at home in the La Thuile round, had gone on the attack with a couple of laps of the six lap race remaining. She took Gwendalyn Gibson (Trek Unbroken) with her. The pair stretched the gap despite a strong pursuit from the group of four behind, which included world champion Sina Frei (Specialized Factory).

In the final lap Gibson decided to go on the attack but the Italian champion could not only respond but then carried on to take a solid gap as she climbed to the top of the slab. Despite a solid fight from Gibson to keep Berta in sight as she raced the home-nation round, the race win was settled in that moment.

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"After yesterday I knew I had good legs but then to do the double, it is amazing," said a winning Berta. "There is a lot of emotion at the moment."

Second, however, still delivered plenty of reason for Gibson to celebrate as not only was it a home podium but also a career best. Frei crossed the line just ahead of US national champion Savilia Blunk (Decathlon Ford) to claim third while local rider Hayley Batten (Specialized Factory) was sixth in Utah, putting three riders from the United States in the top six spots.