Tour of Guangxi past winners
Winners of Chinese WorldTour race, 2017-2025
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Edition
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Rider (Nation) Team
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2025
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Paul Double (GBr) Jayco AlUla
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2024
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Lennert Van Eetvelt (Bel) Lotto Dstny
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2023
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Milan Vader (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
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2022
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Not held
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2021
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Not held
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2020
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Not held
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2019
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Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
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2018
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Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
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2017
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Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
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Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.
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