Tour of Guangxi past winners

Race-histories
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Winners of Chinese WorldTour race, 2017-2025

Paul Double tops the podium of the 2025 Tour of Guangxi
Paul Double won the 2025 edition (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Tour of Guangxi past winners

Edition

Rider (Nation) Team

2025

Paul Double (GBr) Jayco AlUla

2024

Lennert Van Eetvelt (Bel) Lotto Dstny

2023

Milan Vader (Ned) Jumbo-Visma

2022

Not held

2021

Not held

2020

Not held

2019

Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep

2018

Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky

2017

Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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