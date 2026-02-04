Mads Pedersen to undergo surgery after crashing out of first race of 2026 at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana
Dane's spring campaign at risk after late wreck
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
The 2026 season got off to a terrible start for Lidl-Trek's Mads Pedersen, who crashed out of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana on the opening day and was transported to hospital.
According to the team, Pedersen fractured his left wrist and right collarbone and is scheduled to undergo surgery on Thursday.
"The team's first priority is to ensure Mads gets the best care possible and the immediate focus will be on a successful recovery to minimise the disruption to his season goals," Lidl-Trek stated.
"We will announce his return to racing in due course and will share any further updates only if necessary."
Pedersen, 30, was due to compete in Milan-San Remo, the E3 Saxo Classic and Gent-Wevelgem (now In Flanders Fields - From Middelkerke to Wevelgem) in March, but it is now uncertain what his Classics campaign will look like.
His teammate Bauke Mollema, who is due to retire at the end of the season, described the crash on Instagram, writing, "One of those days I won't miss when I'm done. A fresh and nervous peloton, and then a big high-speed crash just before the final climb — with Pedersen involved. Get well soon, boys."
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.