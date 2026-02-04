Mads Pedersen to undergo surgery after crashing out of first race of 2026 at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

The 2026 season got off to a terrible start for Lidl-Trek's Mads Pedersen, who crashed out of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana on the opening day and was transported to hospital.

According to the team, Pedersen fractured his left wrist and right collarbone and is scheduled to undergo surgery on Thursday.

"The team's first priority is to ensure Mads gets the best care possible and the immediate focus will be on a successful recovery to minimise the disruption to his season goals," Lidl-Trek stated.

"We will announce his return to racing in due course and will share any further updates only if necessary."

Pedersen, 30, was due to compete in Milan-San Remo, the E3 Saxo Classic and Gent-Wevelgem (now In Flanders Fields - From Middelkerke to Wevelgem) in March, but it is now uncertain what his Classics campaign will look like.

His teammate Bauke Mollema, who is due to retire at the end of the season, described the crash on Instagram, writing, "One of those days I won't miss when I'm done. A fresh and nervous peloton, and then a big high-speed crash just before the final climb — with Pedersen involved. Get well soon, boys."