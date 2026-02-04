Mads Pedersen to undergo surgery after crashing out of first race of 2026 at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

Dane's spring campaign at risk after late wreck

TORREBLANCA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 04: Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Lidl - Trek competes during the 77th Volta Comunitat Valenciana 2026, Stage 1 a 160km stage from Segorbe to Torreblanca on February 04, 2026 in Torreblanca, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Mads Pedersen before the crash (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2026 season got off to a terrible start for Lidl-Trek's Mads Pedersen, who crashed out of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana on the opening day and was transported to hospital.

According to the team, Pedersen fractured his left wrist and right collarbone and is scheduled to undergo surgery on Thursday.

His teammate Bauke Mollema, who is due to retire at the end of the season, described the crash on Instagram, writing, "One of those days I won't miss when I'm done. A fresh and nervous peloton, and then a big high-speed crash just before the final climb — with Pedersen involved. Get well soon, boys."

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

