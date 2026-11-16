Remco Evenepoel discussed this year's coaching change and how it has helped him as a rider

As he looks ahead to his second season with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, Remco Evenepoel has taken a look back at 2026 and his switch to a new coach.

Evenepoel's longtime coach, Dan Lorang, departed for Lidl-Trek during the spring while his team brought on board Tim Heemskerk from Visma-Lease a Bike. The switch seemed to pay dividends for the Belgian as he scored a career-best second-place finish at the Tour de France, as well as securing World Championships time trial domination and European Championships gold.

Speaking on The Specialized Podcast last week, Evenepoel discussed the coaching switch and the benefits Hemskirk's coaching has given him.

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"That was a pretty tough change, I must say. Obviously, that was a big, big change. The first 10 days were pretty difficult to adjust to his way of thinking and for him to adjust to mine and get to know each other in such a short time for such a big event. It went smoothly, but it's always strange in the beginning.

"I think I've learned so much from him on the Grand Tour aspect. I think I'm also making him learn things about one-day races. In Grand Tours, he's done so many good things and now second with me. It shows he knows what he's doing with the Grand Tours, for sure."

Hemskirk increased strictness around certain parts of Evenepoel's training regime to help him reach another level.

"It's been really strict on the training. Like if you do 15 minutes more, he wasn't really caring. But in terms of intervals, he was spot on – not like 10 watts above because it could kill me because I was really slowly building. It was really like trusting the process," Evenepoel said.

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"He's really committed, and he's really passionate about what he's doing. It also drives me because if I feel somebody so motivated with me, it also brings up the motivation inside of myself."

Now the goal for the 26-year-old is to make the jump to the next level in races, which would mean competing with five-time Tadej Pogačar on a more even and consistent basis.

Evenepoel used an example of his speciality, time trialling, to illustrate his point.

"What I'm doing in the one-day TTs, I would really like to bring that into the Grand Tour TTs as well in terms of performance. I feel like in one-day TTs, if I can bring them to Grand Tours as well, I'd gain even more," he said.

"We need to find this kind of shape and baseline of power, and then on a super day it would be even better. What is now very good, I'd like to have as my standard. I think that's something over winter we'll have to see how and when and why we can, or maybe can't, do that."

The main goal of Evenepoel's 2027 season is likely to be a return to the Tour, where he should go up against Pogačar as well as Jonas Vingegaard and Paul Seixas. With 71 time trial kilometres featuring in France, it's no surprise that Evenepoel spies opportunity in France next July.

"I think it's already a big step forward compared to last year's, and the year before was even less," he said.

"The first TT is not technical at all, long and straight, so that's really something that should suit me. Then the one in Toulouse is pretty flat until the bottom of a climb, one little punchy climb I think we did it in the 2025 Tour. I think it's a three-minute climb, so that's something that suits me as well," he said of the pair of time trials.

"We need to make a strategy to arrive at the two TTs as fresh as possible, drop the hammer big time and then see what the result will bring in terms of the GC gaps.

"It shows that I can take a nice little advantage before going into the Alps, which would help and can give some comfort in mind. Some days in the Tour last year, I had a certain level, especially on the stage I won and the TT. I think those were my best days in the Tour, so that should become my standard."

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