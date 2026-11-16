'I think I've learned so much from him on the Grand Tour aspect' – Remco Evenepoel enthusiastic about Grand Tour progress under new coach Tim Heemskerk

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'I feel like in one-day TTs, if I can bring them to Grand Tours as well, I'd gain even more'

Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull -Bora-Hansgrohe) participates in the team presentation at 2026 Il Lombardia
Remco Evenepoel discussed this year's coaching change and how it has helped him as a rider (Image credit: Getty Images)
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As he looks ahead to his second season with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, Remco Evenepoel has taken a look back at 2026 and his switch to a new coach.

Evenepoel's longtime coach, Dan Lorang, departed for Lidl-Trek during the spring while his team brought on board Tim Heemskerk from Visma-Lease a Bike. The switch seemed to pay dividends for the Belgian as he scored a career-best second-place finish at the Tour de France, as well as securing World Championships time trial domination and European Championships gold.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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